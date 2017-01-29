Malaysian Rescuers Find Two Crew Members From Missing Tourist Boat

Two crew members of the boat with Chinese tourists which had gone missing off the coast of Malaysia were found during the rescue operation, according to local media.

Sputnik - Malaysian rescue teams found two men on Sunday from the boat with Chinese tourists which had gone missing off the coast of Malaysia.





According to the Star newspaper, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) spokesman Rahim Ramli said that two crew members had been found near an oil platform not far from the Tiga island. The Chinese tourists and another crew member have not been found yet.





Earlier in the day, a boat with 31 people, most of them tourists from China, was reported missing off the coast of Malaysia after it did not return from an excursion. The boat is said to have been traveling to the Mengalum Island.







