Syrian Army Retakes Vital Source of Freshwater Near Damascus

In late December 2016, terrorists blew up a water pipeline in the Wadi Barada area, which was used to supply the Syrian capital with drinking water. Nusra Front militants also seized the Ain al-Fija water pumping station. On January 11, the Damascus province governor said agreements had been reached with militants for engineers to access the Ain al-Fija facilities and on the repair of the water pipeline in Barada Valley. A few hours later, militants denied that any deals had been reached with the Syrian leadership.