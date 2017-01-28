جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      طراحی سایت      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۱۴۵بازدید
‍ پ

Syrian Army Retakes Vital Source of Freshwater Near Damascus

Syrian government forces managed to retake a vital source of freshwater in the Wadi Barada valley that supplied water to Damascus, according media reports.
کد خبر: ۶۶۰۹۲۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۹ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۵:۰۷ 28 January 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 145
Sputnik - Syrian government forces reclaimed control over a vital source of freshwater in the Wadi Barada valley near Damascus, recapturing it from militants, media reported Saturday.

According to Al Mayadeen TV broadcaster, the army managed to retake the vital spring that supplied water to Damascus.

Last week, over 2,000 civilians and 600 militants, as agreed with the Syrian government, left the Wadi Barada valley and moved to Idlib.

In late December 2016, terrorists blew up a water pipeline in the Wadi Barada area, which was used to supply the Syrian capital with drinking water. Nusra Front militants also seized the Ain al-Fija water pumping station. On January 11, the Damascus province governor said agreements had been reached with militants for engineers to access the Ain al-Fija facilities and on the repair of the water pipeline in Barada Valley. A few hours later, militants denied that any deals had been reached with the Syrian leadership.



بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوهایی از حرارت ساختمان پلاسکو که ذوب می کند و حواشی کشف پیکر 19 قربانی / ویدیوهایی درباره جزئیات...

ویدیوهایی از حرارت ساختمان پلاسکو که ذوب می کند و حواشی کشف پیکر 19 قربانی / ویدیوهایی درباره جزئیات...

بی مهری به مسکن مهر در سوز زمستان/ چک هایی که پی در پی برگشت میخورند نشانه چیست؟/ تاثیر فروریختن پلاسکو ب...

بی مهری به مسکن مهر در سوز زمستان/ چک هایی که پی در پی برگشت میخورند نشانه چیست؟/ تاثیر فروریختن پلاسکو ب...

توصیه به ترامپ در خطبه‌های نماز جمعه تهران: مبادا خناسان عزم شما را تغییر دهند/

توصیه به ترامپ در خطبه‌های نماز جمعه تهران: مبادا خناسان عزم شما را تغییر دهند/"پیام خصوصی" ترامپ به نت...

عکس پیکر آیت‌ الله هاشمی دستکاری شده؟/ ماجرای هدیه عجیب ۱۵۰میلیون دلاری احمدی نژاد/ حمایت گلشیفته از ...

عکس پیکر آیت‌ الله هاشمی دستکاری شده؟/ ماجرای هدیه عجیب ۱۵۰میلیون دلاری احمدی نژاد/ حمایت گلشیفته از ...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

خارج کردن کرم دو متری از شکم مرد هندی

مه شدید در قم

حمله افراد ناشناس به یک پاسگاه پلیس در فرانسه

سرگردانی ایرانی‌ها برای ورود به آمریکا

شبه پلاسکوها چشم انتظار رسیدگی؛ مسئولان زودتر می‌رسند یا حوادث؟!

ویدیو: خاطره بازی سینمایی با ساختمان پلاسکو

اصناف پلاسکو در مرکزنور مستقر می‌شوند

آزمایش نوع پیشرفته سامانه موشکی «فلاخن داوود» از سوی اسرائیل

داورزنی معاون وزیر ورزش شد

جزئیات تازه از حذف یارانه نقدی خانوارها

ادعای انهدام یک پهپاد ساخت ایران در یمن

وب گردی

چرا به میگرن مبتلا می شویم

تغذیه درست در بارداری محافظ قلب کودک است

درآمد باور نکردنی با دستفروشی در مترو

ذوب یک ماده جامد در پایین تر از نقطه انجماد

بیمه مسافران خارج از کشور چیست؟

14 نمونه از مغذی‌ترین مواد غذایی جهان

بهترین خودروهای اسپرت سال 2016

آنچه که در مورد مسافرت‌های هوایی باید بدانیم-مقاله های مفید

جاذبه های دیدنی کشور تایلند - لینک ویدئو

تمرکز خودروساز سوئدی روی آسایش مسافران+تصاویر

اماکن دیدنی‌ استان کردستان-دانستنی ها

۸ هفته تا شکم صاف تر!

کمر درد چگونه درمان می شود؟

ارسال فایل از طریق به روز رسانی جدید واتس اپ

لاشه متهم اصلی سوختن پلاسکو
وقتی سخنگوی آتش نشانی سکوت کرد و سرش را پایین انداخت!
عکس پیکر آیت‌ الله هاشمی دستکاری شده؟/ ماجرای هدیه عجیب ۱۵۰میلیون دلاری احمدی نژاد/ حمایت گلشیفته از ترانه در تحریم اسکار/ ماجرای ریختن پرتقال‌ها به دریای خزر!
تداوم آواربرداری و جست‌وجو پس از 24 ساعت سکوت/ هویت 6 پیکر احراز شد/ دسترسی بی ثمر به اتاق تاسیسات/ احداث دیوار مقابل محل حادثه/ با کشف پیکر 8 شهید در تفحص های امروز، شمار پیکرهای پیدا شده به 14 رسید
نوزدهمین پیکر بی جان هم از میان آوار خارج شد/ شمار شهدای آتش نشان به 15 تن رسید/ نشانی از پیکر 6 شهروند نیست/ سلامت امدادگران برای چه کسی مهم است؟!/ آخرین شهید آتش نشان از زیر آوار خارج شد/ ادامه تلاش ها برای یافتن شهروندان
چه کسی راه افشای حقایق درباره حادثه پلاسکو را سد کرده است؟!
تنها کسی که صلاحیت اظهارنظر درباره حادثه پلاسکو را ندارد!
واکنش اعتراضی ترانه علیدوستی به تصمیم ترامپ/ وزیرخارجه اسبق امریکا مسلمان می شود!/ نظر تولیت آستان قدس رضوی درباره برگزاری کنسرت در مشهد/ روایت سعید جلیلی از پروژه نفوذ در بسیجی‌ها/ حضرت آدم به چه زبانی سخن می گفت؟
پاسخ جامعه ایرانیان آمریکا به اقدام نژادپرستانه ترامپ / سکوت نخواهیم کرد و با این اقدام‌ شرم آور مبارزه می کنیم
این عکس از آتش نشان پلاسکو واقعی است!
انتشار نخستین عکس از پیکر آیت‌الله هاشمی
چرا رضا رشیدپور از هوش رفت؟
بازهم اشک آتش نشانان جاری شد
تذکر جدی به عادل فردوسی پور
اعلام آمادگی دولت برای همکاری با قوه قضائیه در پرونده برادر رئیس جمهور/نعمت‌زاده: تا زنده‌ام وزیر می‌مانم!/آمار عجیب از تعداد پزشکان بی کار!/رشد واقعی اقتصاد کشور چند است؟/مطرح کنندگان ریاست احمدی‌نژاد در مجمع مزاح می کنند

دلنوشته‌ها خود را برای آتش‌نشان‌های شجاع اینجا بنویسد  (۳۲۴ نظر)

با موبایل به دستان سلفی‌بگیر چکار کنیم؟  (۲۰۴ نظر)

پاسخ جامعه ایرانیان آمریکا به اقدام نژادپرستانه ترامپ / سکوت نخواهیم کرد و با این اقدام‌ شرم آور مبارزه می کنیم  (۱۶۹ نظر)

جراحی اشتباهی دست کودک اصفهانی و جوابیه علوم پزشکی: ببخشید اشتباه شد!  (۱۱۷ نظر)

حرکات غیرعادی پسر ترامپ در مراسم رسمی  (۱۱۳ نظر)

جزئیات فرمان اجرایی دونالد ترامپ درباره ممنوعیت صدور ویزا برای هفت کشور  (۹۱ نظر)

اولین اقدام پس از رفع مشکلات «پلاسکو»: محاکمه قاطعانه مسببان حادثه!  (۸۲ نظر)

شمار جان باختگان به 3 تن رسید/ بارش باران کار را هم سخت کرد و هم آسان/ اعلام حضور یک پویش ارزشمند مردمی و بی توجهی یک مسئول/ احتمال زنده بودن 4 نفر در زیر آوار/حسن روحاني به محل حادثه رفت/ کشف پیکر سومین آتش نشان از زیر آوار تکذیب شد/ حداکثر 25 نفر زیر آوار هستند/ در موتورخانه هیچ چیز یافت نشد!  (۷۹ نظر)

کشف 4 جسد در زیرزمین پلاسکو/ اجساد کشف شده در نزدیکی موتورخانه کشف شدند نه موتورخانه!/ واکنش عمومی به کشف چند پیکر در موتورخانه/ 3 تناقض جدی در سخنان مسئولان/ «از وضعیت بحرانی خارج شدیم»!/ رئیس بنیاد مستضعفان عذرخواهی کرد/ عذرخواهی هم تکذیب شد!  (۷۸ نظر)

چه کسی راه افشای حقایق درباره حادثه پلاسکو را سد کرده است؟!  (۷۸ نظر)

نمی توانم به دولتی احترام بگذارم که برای مردم کشورم احترام قایل نیست  (۷۶ نظر)

تشکر یک آتش‌نشان از سگ پلیس  (۷۱ نظر)

چند تن از تروریست ها و نهادهای تروریستی مشخص شده در آمریکا ایرانی هستند؟  (۷۰ نظر)

آوارهای پلاسکو برداشته شد؛ اولین اولویت کاری امروز چیست؟  (۵۹ نظر)

میزان عیدی کارگران اصلا قابل دفاع نیست/ این نوع پرداخت ها جامعه را نسبت به تصمیم گیر ها بدبین می کند  (۵۶ نظر)