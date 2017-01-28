Who will Donald Trump nominate for the Supreme Court?

Donald Trump will announce his nominee to replace the late Antonin Scalia on the US Supreme Court on February 2, and says he has already made his selection.

If confirmed, the judge will have a lifetime appointment and therefore may be at the heart of the American political process long after Mr Trump has left office.





Whoever is nominated is sure to face bitter opposition from Democrats, still infuriated at the Republican obstruction that kept Barack Obama from filling the year-long vacancy on the court.

The next justice will also play a key role as the court considers abortion access, gay and transgender rights and legal challenges to key aspects of Mr Trump’s agenda.



