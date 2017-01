Jordan's King Abdullah will visit Moscow on Jan. 25 and discuss steps to combat terrorism in the Middle East and North Africa with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The two leaders also plan to talk about economic cooperation, the Kremlin said in a statement.





Reuters