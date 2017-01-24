جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      
Britain's Parliament will be given vote on Brexit

The Supreme Court has ruled that Parliament must be given a vote before Article 50 is triggered and Britain formally begins the process of leaving the European Union.
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۵ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۳:۴۸ 24 January 2017
David Davis, the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, is expected to make a statement in the Commons within hours after the Government lost its appeal

Downing Street has for weeks been preparing for the result and is understood to have drafted a short Bill which it believes will not face scores of amendments from Remain-supporting backbenchers.

The ruling will mean that the Government has just over two months to push the legislation through both the Commons and the Lords to meet Mrs May's deadline of triggering Article 50 by the end of March. 

Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour leader, is expected to attempt to amend the Bill in a bid to force Theresa May to send the terms of a final deal back to Brussels if Parliament votes against it.

He is yet to decide whether he will formally whip Labour MPs to support Article 50 amid concerns that he will face a rebellion from scores of Remain-supporting backbenchers if he does.

The bill is likely to also meet significant opposition in the Lords, where the Conservatives do not have a majority and many peers have called for a second referendum.

Theresa May, however, has made clear that she will keep to her plan to trigger Brexit by the end of March and highlighted the result of a Commons vote December, in which MPs overwhelmingly backed the Prime Minister's timetable for Brexit.

The Supreme Court ruled by a majority of eight to three that the Government must seek the authorisation of Parliament before triggering Brexit.

The majority of justices said failing to give Parliament a vote before triggering Brexit would be a "breach of constitutional principles stretching back many centuries".

