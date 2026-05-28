Source described details of US aggression on Bandar Abbas

TABNAK, May 28 - An informed military source explained details of the recent developments in Iran’s southern city of Bandar Abbas.

“A few hours ago, an American tanker tried to pass through the Strait of Hormuz by turning off its radar system, but was forced to stop and return after the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy took swift and decisive action and fired at it,” an informed military source told.

“In reply” the source said “the American terrorist army fired at the scorched earth around Bandar Abbas.”

The source noted that the sound of the explosions was related to this incident, adding that this firing did not cause any casualties or property damage.

According to Tasnim’s further follow-up from the military sources, in the military developments Wednesday night in Bandar Abbas, 4 vessels tried to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without permission, but were forced to stop and return after warning shots from the Iranian Navy.

The announcement came after a ​US official claimed that the US ​military carried out new strikes overnight in Iran targeting ‌a military site and shooting down four Iranian one-way attack drones that posed a threat around the Strait of Hormuz.

The official told Reuters that the military site ⁠that was struck was an Iranian ground control station ​in Iran's Bandar Abbas that was about to launch a ​fifth drone.