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Iran targets US air base in a retaliatory act

TABNAK, May 28 - Following the US military’s strike on the outskirts of Bandar Abbas Airport at dawn today, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted a US air base.
News ID: 7447
Publish Date: 28 May 2026

Iran targets US air base in a retaliatory act

The IRGC’s Public Relations Department announced in a statement that after the aggressive US military’s attack on a point on the outskirts of Bandar Abbas Airport with aerial projectiles at dawn on Thursday, the US air base, the origin of the attack, was targeted at 4:50 a.m.

“This response is a serious warning so that the enemy knows that aggression will not go unanswered and if it is repeated, our response will be more decisive,” the statement emphasized.

It went on to say that the responsibility for the consequences of any aggression lies with the aggressor.

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