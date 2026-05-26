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Iran ready for war, databank of targets updated

TABNAK, May 26 - Iran is fully prepared for war and has already identified a databank of targets in the event of any new attack by the US or the Zionist regime
News ID: 7444
Publish Date: 26 May 2026
Iran ready for war, databank of targets updated

A senior military spokesman warned that Iran is fully prepared for war and has already identified a databank of targets in the event of any new attack by the US or the Zionist regime, stressing that any future response would be far harsher and more severe than before.

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, senior spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces, stressed in an interview that Iran is prepared for war and has identified its targets in case of renewed aggression by the US or the Israeli regime.

He stated that Iran’s response to any new act of aggression would differ from previous confrontations, adding that the enemies would certainly face surprises and new tactics.

The general warned that if the region enters another round of war, Iran’s attacks would extend beyond the region’s borders and would be much more severe, heavier, more violent, and more powerful than the previous two wars.

The spokesman also noted that if the US-Israeli war of aggression restarts and Iran’s exports are blocked, the Islamic Republic would prevent oil from leaving the region.

Iran would manage the Strait of Hormuz firmly and decisively with the aim of ensuring security and protecting international trade and the global economy, he explained.

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Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi iran war on Iran US-Israeli aggression on Iran
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