25 vessels pass Hormuz after coordination with IRGC Navy

TABNAK, May 27 - The IRGC Navy said in a statement on Tuesday night that as many as 25 other ships and oil tankers could transit through the Strait of Hormuz after coordination with the IRGC naval forces.

The Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said in a statement on Tuesday night that, "Over the past 24 hours, 25 ships, including oil tankers, container ships, and other commercial vessels, passed through the Strait of Hormuz after obtaining permission with the coordination and security of the IRGC Navy."

The IRGC Navy further announced, "Smart control of the Strait of Hormuz is being carried out with might and any aggression will be responded to with crushing blows."