Iran’s missiles for defense not for talks

TABNAK, Dec. 22 - The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the country’s missile program has been developed solely to defend Iran’s sovereignty and is not subject to negotiation, rejecting claims about efforts to push the issue into talks.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the country’s missile program has been developed solely to defend Iran’s sovereignty and is not subject to negotiation, rejecting claims about efforts to push the issue into talks.

Esmaeil Baqaei made the remarks at his weekly press conference on Monday, reacting to a media report about the alleged objectives of the Israeli prime minister’s trip to the US and attempts to persuade Washington to attack Iran.

He said the missile program of the Islamic Republic has been developed to defend Iran’s territorial integrity and is not designed for negotiations, stressing that Iran’s defensive capabilities are by no means an issue that could be discussed.

The spokesperson added that Iran is facing “clear hypocrisy”, noting that while Iran’s defensive program is portrayed as a threat, the flow of weapons to the Zionist regime engaged in killing represents an obvious manifestation of decay for which the US and the Israeli regime’s supporters must be held accountable.

Baqaei stated that the media atmosphere being created amounts to a war that the Israeli regime and the US have launched, adding that Iran remains focused on its own work and that its military forces are capable of defending the country, Tasnim reported.

Iran’s Armed Forces and the nation would continue to remain focused on carrying out their duties, the spokesman underlined.