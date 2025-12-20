home » international
Araghchi says talks must be based on respect for Iran’s legal rights

TABNAK, Dec. 20 - The Iranian foreign minister denounced the irresponsible approach of the European troika toward Iran’s nuclear issue.
Publish Date: 20 December 2025
The Iranian foreign minister denounced the irresponsible approach of the European troika toward Iran’s nuclear issue, stressing that negotiations cannot amount to unilateral imposition and must be based on respect for Iran’s legal rights and legitimate interests.Abbas Araqchi made the comments during a telephone conversation with UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Yvette Cooper on Friday.

Criticizing the approach adopted by the UK, France and Germany toward Iran’s nuclear file, Araqchi said Iran has never rejected negotiations or dialogue when they were based on respect for the Iranian nation’s legal rights and legitimate interests.

He added, however, that Iran rejects negotiations that amount to one-sided imposition.

The UK foreign secretary, for her part, reiterated her country’s position emphasizing the necessity of pursuing diplomacy in relation to Iran’s nuclear issue.

During the call, the two senior diplomats also exchanged views on a number of bilateral issues, including consular matters, and underlined the need to continue consultations at various levels in order to strengthen mutual understanding and follow up on issues of interest to both sides.

