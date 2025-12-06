home » international
Grossi, Egyptian FM discuss Iran’s nuclear file

TABNAK, Dec. 06 - Egypt’s Foreign Minister held a phone call with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to discuss Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities, emphasizing the importance of dialogue, confidence-building, and regional stability.
News ID: 7005
Publish Date: 06 December 2025

According to Arab sources, Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, held a phone conversation with Rafael Grossi, IAEA Director General, concerning Iran’s nuclear file.

During the call, he emphasized the necessity of continuing efforts to reduce tensions, build confidence, and create conditions for the continuation of existing cooperation.

Abdelatty stated that allowing political solutions and resuming negotiations to reach a comprehensive agreement that considers the interests of all parties is crucial for achieving regional security and stability.

He also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between Egypt and the IAEA in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, Mehr reported.

