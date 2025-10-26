Iran-Russia to finalize contract on Rasht-Astara railroad



Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh said a long-awaited contract with Russia for the completion of the construction operation of Rasht-Astara railroad line will be signed next month.

Highlighting the Iranian administration’s active diplomacy with the neighboring countries and the pivotal role of the transport sector in strengthening regional ties, Sadegh said she has traveled to Azerbaijan Republic and Pakistan in the past two weeks as part of the framework of regional engagement.

The minister said the contract for the completion of the Rasht-Astara railroad line is scheduled to be signed with Russia by next month.

She explained that the results of her talks in Baku, which focused on guaranteeing freight and cargo transit through the missing link of the International North–South Transport Corridor, particularly along the Rasht-Astara railroad, have exceeded initial expectations.

Sadegh also referred to a meeting held in Pakistan, saying that three main issues were discussed, including designating Iran as the transit intermediary between Pakistan and the Eurasian and Caucasus countries, identifying Pakistan as the connecting route between China and Iran, and developing a framework for the transport of Chinese goods through Pakistan and Iran toward Europe, according to Tasnim.

The minister finally stated that the expansion of road and rail infrastructure plays a crucial role in promoting regional development and enhancing Iran’s connectivity with its neighboring countries.