Araghchi urges UNSC to choose diplomacy over confrontation

TABNAK, Sep. 19 - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called on the United Nations Security Council to intervene and choose diplomacy over confrontation.

Araghchi said that he presented a reasonable and actionable plan to the three European parties involved in the 2015 nuclear agreement to prevent an unnecessary and avoidable crisis.

The top diplomat voiced frustration that instead of engaging with the substantive elements of the plan, the European troika has been offering a series of excuses, including the outlandish assertion that the Iranian Foreign Ministry does not represent the entire political establishment.

"I am pleased that President Macron has recognized the reasonableness of my proposal. However, he and the international community should be aware that I have the full backing of all bodies within the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the Supreme National Security Council," Araghchi added.

He pointed out that the troika's diplomatic efforts seem ineffective and emphasized the necessity for the UN Security Council to prioritize diplomacy over confrontation.

The Iranian foreign minister stressed that Iran has already fulfilled its obligations by signing a new cooperation agreement with the UN nuclear agency and offering a balanced proposal that addresses genuine concerns while being mutually beneficial.

He described Iran's proposal as "creative, fair, and balanced," saying that its implementation could quickly resolve key disagreements and avert a crisis.

Araghchi concluded by saying that there is still "a way forward, but Iran cannot be the only actor shouldering the responsibility for action."