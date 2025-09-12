Iran backs Qatar’s right to self-defense

TABNAK, Sep. 12 - Iran’s envoy to the United Nation strongly condemns the Israeli regime’s terrorist attacks on Qatar, emphasizing that “Iran firmly supports Qatar’s right to self-defense under international law and the UN Charter.

Amir-Saeed Iravani, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, was scheduled to deliver the statement during an emergency session of the UN Security Council on Thursday. However, due to time constraints and the structure of the meeting, the Iranian delegation was unable to present its remarks.

Speaking time during the session was primarily allocated to the two parties involved in the conflict, namely Qatar and the Israeli regime, as well as delegations dispatched from capitals such as Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. Representatives of regional blocs, including Turkey on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, were also given the floor. But countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kyrgyzstan, Bahrain, Oman, and Iran were not given the opportunity to speak.

The full text of Iran’s statement is provided below:

Thank you, Mr. President, for convening this emergency meeting. Allow me at the outset to extend our congratulations to the Republic of Korea on assuming the presidency of the Security Council for this month.

We also commend Panama for its successful leadership and valuable contributions during its presidency in August. We welcome the presence of the Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar in this meeting.

We also thank Algeria, Pakistan, and Somalia for requesting and supporting the convening of this meeting, and we express our appreciation to USG, Ms. DiCarlo for her valuable briefing. We align ourselves with the statement delivered by the representative of the Turkey on behalf of the OIC Member States.

We reaffirm the OIC’s principled and unwavering position, rooted in its Charter and reinforced through successive summit and ministerial resolutions, firmly rejecting any aggression against the sovereignty and security of its member states.

The most recent expression of this position was the resolution adopted at the 51st Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, held on 22 June 2025 in Istanbul. That resolution unequivocally and strongly condemned the United States and Israeli armed attacks against Iran and called upon the Security Council to urgently address the grave threat to international peace and security, and to take decisive measures under Chapter VII of the Charter to compel the Israeli regime to immediately cease its aggression.

Mr. President,

The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly and unequivocally condemns the terrorist aggression and armed attacks carried out by the Zionist regime against state of Qatar, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of several Palestinian and Qatari civilians and expresses the solidarity and support of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the State of Qatar.

Iran firmly supports the right to self-defense of Qatar under international law and the UN Charter to respond to such reckless violations and to take all necessary political, diplomatic, and legal measures to protect its citizens, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

The Israeli regime’s military aggression against Qatar constitutes a blatant violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and international law.

The continuation of the Israeli regime’s genocide in the occupied Palestine, its repeated acts of aggression and terrorism against Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, its criminal assault on Iran, and now its military attack on Qatar, demonstrate that this regime poses an immediate and real threat to regional and international peace and security.

Mr. President,

On 13 June, Israel, with full US support and American weapons, launched a large-scale, unprovoked 12-day war against the Islamic Republic of Iran, targeting civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards. Despite three emergency meetings, this Council failed to act — paralyzed by the unconditional protection of United States. This failure has emboldened Israel, the rough regime, to persist in its crimes across the region with complete impunity.

It is regrettable that by neglecting its mandate, the Security Council has effectively normalized Israel’s crimes in Gaza and its criminal aggressions in Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Iran, and now Qatar.

Mr. President,

The criminal Prime Minister of the Zionist regime has openly threatened other countries of the region with aggression, explicitly declaring that wherever the political leaders of Hamas may be present, Israel will launch attacks. If the Security Council fails to act today, another country will inevitably be added to Israel’s list of aggressions, and this regime will once again commit acts of aggression with complete impunity.

Therefore, the Council cannot remain silent in face of such blatant acts of aggression, it must adopt a binding Chapter VII resolution that:

· Determines that Israel’s illegal use of force and armed attacks constitute breaches of the peace and acts of aggression under Article 39 of the Charter;

· Condemns these acts of aggression strongly and unequivocally;

· Holds Israel fully accountable for its violations of Qatari sovereignty;

· Warns that any repetition will trigger enforcement measures; and

· Makes clear that any military, intelligence, logistical, or political support—or silence in failing to condemn such aggression—amounts to complicity in aggression.

Mr. President,

The Council’s failure to act at this grave juncture would constitute a profound abdication of its responsibilities and a betrayal of the very principles on which the United Nations was founded. Inaction will only embolden the aggressor, undermine international law, and send a message of dangerous impunity across the world.

We believe that ending the war-mongering and atrocities of the Zionist regime, across the region, in particular in Gaza and occupied Palestine requires unity and concrete coordination among the countries of the region, including through the severance of all economic and diplomatic ties with this regime.

Iran underscores the urgent need for decisive action by regional countries and the international community to hold this regime accountable for its persistent and egregious breaches of international norms.

Thank you, Mr. President.