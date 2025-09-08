FM Spox updates journalists on Iran E3 talks, NPT fate, Pezeshkian visit to New York

TABNAK, Sep. 08 - Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei says Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s meeting with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas was useful.

“We see it a duty to take advantage of every opportunity to advance the country’s interests, express our demands, and warn about the consequences of the three European countries’ misuse of the Snapback Mechanism to reinstate the terminated UN Security Council resolutions,” Baghaei told journalists during his regular press conference on Monday.

He expressed hope that the Europeans will revise their approaches by properly understanding the consequences of a confrontational stance.

Regarding the final decision of Iran on NPT, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson also said, "Iran is a member of the NPT and committed to the safeguards agreement. The issue of withdrawing from the NPT has only been raised in the parliament at a limited level and so far no definitive decision has been taken in this regard."

Regarding the international community's silence on the Zionist regime's nuclear program and its nuclear warheads, the spokesman said, "This is a fact. This regime is the only obstacle to the realization of a West Asian region free of weapons of mass destruction, and it is the only regime that is not a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty in our region. It is also a dangerous regime that commits genocide and occupies the territory of two countries, and is a serious and immediate threat to global peace and security."

Iran's parliament is considering a significant shift in its nuclear policy by debating a bill that could lead to the country's withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). This legislative move comes after the unlawful and hostile attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran's nuclear facilities. The proposed bill aims to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), halt inspections, and review Iran's commitments under the NPT.

The spokesperson of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also announced that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to visit New York, United States.

“According to the law, America has no right to restrict the Iranian delegation’s trip to New York, but they are doing so,” Esmaeil Baghaei added.