پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
1689بازدید
‍ پ

NYTimes Confirms FBI Informant Met Trump Advisers

The FBI sent an informant to talk to two Trump campaign advisers after it learned that they had suspicious contacts with Russia, The New York Times reported Friday.
کد خبر: ۸۰۰۴۷۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۰۳ 19 May 2018

The FBI sent an informant to talk to two Trump campaign advisers after it learned that they had suspicious contacts with Russia, The New York Times reported Friday.

The informant was an American professor who taught in Britain, according to the Times.

The professor "made contact" in the summer of 2016 with George Papadopoulos and also "met repeatedly" over several months with Carter Page, who was already under FBI scrutiny for his Russian ties.

The Washington Post also reported Friday that the informant met with Trump campaign co-chairman Sam Clovis for coffee in Northern Virginia, "offering to provide foreign-policy expertise to the Trump effort."

The Times sourced its report on "people familiar with the matter," while the Post cited "people familiar with his activities."

Both news organizations reported that they learned the informant's identity but were not disclosing it.

However, "no evidence has emerged that the informant acted improperly when the FBI asked for help in gathering information on the former campaign advisers, or that agents veered from the FBI's investigative guidelines and began a politically motivated inquiry, which would be illegal," according to the Times.

The informant "is well known in Washington circles, having served in previous Republican administrations and as a source of information for the CIA," the Times reported, citing "one person familiar with the source's work."

In addition, "details about the informant's relationship with the FBI remain scant," the Times reported. "It is not clear how long the relationship existed and whether the FBI paid the source or assigned the person to other cases."

President Donald Trump has cited the informant in his attacks on the Russia probe in recent days.

"Reports are there was indeed at least one FBI representative implanted, for political purposes, into my campaign for president," Trump tweeted on Friday. "It took place very early on, and long before the phony Russia Hoax became a 'hot' Fake News story.

"If true — all time biggest political scandal!" the president said.

In addition, Trump personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani said Friday that neither the president nor his legal team knew definitively that the FBI had implanted someone within Trump campaign.

"I don't know for sure, nor does the president, if there really was one," Giuliani told CNN. "For a long time, we've been told there was some kind of infiltration."

Congressional Republicans, meanwhile, are demanding documents about the informant from the Justice Department, citing concerns over whether federal investigators were abusing their authority.

Justice Department officials have refused, saying that doing so would imperil the informant's anonymity and safety.

Democrats, meanwhile, argue that the GOP's true aim is to undermine Russia special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

According to the Times, FBI agents were wary of further disrupting the 2016 campaign after former Director James Comey reopened the probe into Democrat Hillary Clinton's private email use.

However, agency officials concluded they had the authority to begin a Russia investigation after learning that Papadopoulos was told that Moscow had compromising information on Clinton via "thousands of emails," months before WikiLeaks published hacked documents from the Democratic National Committee and other party officials.

Agents opened the Russia probe a month after the Clinton disclosure and "took steps … to ensure that details of the inquiry were more closely held than even in a typical national security investigation," according to the report.

The FBI also began investigating Trump campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and Michael Flynn, who would serve briefly as President Trump's first national security adviser.

According to the Times, the FBI wanted specifics on what Papadopoulos knew about the hacked emails, so the informant approached him under the guise of writing a research paper "on a disputed gas field in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, a subject of Mr. Papadopoulos' expertise."

The informant offered Papadopoulos $3,000 and a paid trip to London — and he arrived in London two weeks later to meet with the academic and his assistant.

During one dinner, the informant raised the subject of the hacked Democratic emails, asking Papadopoulos whether he knew anything about Russian attempts to meddle in the 2016 presidential election.

Papadopoulos replied that he had no insight into the Russian campaign, though he was told "months earlier" that the Russians had the hacked Clinton emails, according to the Times.

In a separate conversation, the assistant brought up Russia and the emails to Papadopoulos, and "again he denied he knew anything about Russian attempts to disrupt the election," the Times reported.

Papadopoulos then returned to the U.S., wrote a 1,500-word research paper and received payment.

He did not hear again from the informant, the Times reported.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

آیت‌الله علم‌الهدی: عناصر ناپاک می‌گویند رهبری بابت برجام باید بازخواست شود/ستاری: پا گرفتن تلگرام حاصل...

آیت‌الله علم‌الهدی: عناصر ناپاک می‌گویند رهبری بابت برجام باید بازخواست شود/ستاری: پا گرفتن تلگرام حاصل...

دلیل رفتن «افشار» از تلویزیون به روایت حیاتی/بازگشت «حسین فریدون» به انظار عمومی/واکنش صداپیشه جناب‌خان...

دلیل رفتن «افشار» از تلویزیون به روایت حیاتی/بازگشت «حسین فریدون» به انظار عمومی/واکنش صداپیشه جناب‌خان...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

مونیخ 1-3 فرانکفورت/باورنکردنی؛بایرن درفینال بدست سرمربی اش به قتل رسید

چلسی آرزوی جام را بر دل منچستر گذاشت

پیشنهاد الهلال به مامه تیام؛ ۴ میلیون دلار

پادشاه خودروهای کبرا شلبی

اردوغان: وضعیت قدس خط قرمز ماست

انفجار در تاسیسات شیمیایی تگزاس

نخل طلای کن به ژاپن رسید/ فرهادی جایزه نبرد

گزارش سوء قصد به جان اردوغان در سفر بالکان

محور خلخال-پونل به دلیل رانش کوه مسدود شد

آزمایش زندان استنفورد

شگفت‌انگیزترین روستای صخره‌ای جهان

قاتل فراری زن منوجانی دستگیر شد

ایران1-زیر23سال ازبکستان0/گودبای پارتی با یک شاخه گل

معضل بزرگ شفر؛جای خالی لیست استقلال پر شد!

احتمال صعود نفت به ۱۰۰ دلار پس از شکستن قیمت ۸۰ دلار

وب گردی

پیشنهادات ما برای سفر شما

آموزش زبان فارسی در کودکستان آمریکایی

ترفند آموزشی بسیار عجیب در خواباندن نوزاد

نقش پدر در رشد کودک

چه تعداد از بیکاران مقرری بیمه‌ بیکاری می‌گیرند؟

رشد اعجاب برانگیز خانوار دارای خودرو در ایران

بازیگرانی که سرنوشت بازار نفت را تعیین می‌کنند

چند هشدار به ایران پس از دیدار اخیر پوتین و بشار اسد
احتمال حذف علی مطهری از کرسی نایب رئیسی مجلس/حمله نظامی احتمالی علیه ایران چگونه خواهد بود؟/روایت احمد مسجدجامعی از محدودسازی گشت ارشاد/سرنخ همه پرونده‌های فساد به بانک‌ها می‌رسد
ماجرای مجری با حجاب عجیبش جنجالی‌تر شد!
ریزش وحشتناک کوه در جاده هراز
فردی که ادعا دارد بارندگی‌های اخیر کار اوست!
رابطه خروج آمریکا از برجام و حمله به ایران از نظر وزیر خارجه روسیه/دیدار سفرای همسایگان عراق با مقتدا صدر بدون حضور سفیر ایران
بازی روس ها در زمین اسرائیل و آمریکا؛ نیروهای ایران و حزب الله باید خاک سوریه را ترک کنند
تبدیل هنرمندانه اعتراضات مسالمت آمیز به آشوب توسط مسئولان استان فارس
خاطره جلیلی از مذاکره با اروپا/انتقاد تند عضو شورای شهر از نجفی/کنایه فوتبالی جناب خان به جهانگیری و قیمت ارز/روایت عضو شورای شهر کازرون از ریشه حوادث این شهر
خبر محرمانه «کیهان» درباره مرگ بن سلمان
دیدار پوتین و بشار اسد؛ درخواست پوتین از اسد برای خروج نیروهای نظامی خارجی از سوریه!/ اعلام وفاداری رهبران انگلیس، آلمان و فرانسه به حفظ برجام/جزئیاتی از نامه امیر کویت به کشورهای محاصره کننده قطر/رایزنی مقتدا صدر و عمار حکیم برای تشکیل ائتلاف در مجلس عراق
تصاویر کمتر دیده شده از مرحوم افشار
رونمایی آمریکا از برنامه جدیدش برای برجام در روز دوشنبه!
ناآرامی در کازرون و به آتش کشیدن مرکز پلیس
اشک گوینده خبر برای درگذشت قاسم افشار

معرفی حکیم، شاعر و فیلسوف بزرگ ایرانی به نام ترکیه در آنکارا  (۳۶۸ نظر)

فردی که ادعا دارد بارندگی‌های اخیر کار اوست!  (۲۲۳ نظر)

چه کسی در انتخابات آینده اعتماد مردم را جلب خواهد کرد؟  (۱۷۶ نظر)

تنها چند میلیون مترمکعب آب، فاصله سد زاینده رود با خشکی کامل  (۱۷۴ نظر)

انتقاد از مدیریت لاریجانی در جریان آتش زدن پرچم آمریکا/قاضی‌پور:سایپا و ایران خودرو 90 هزار خودرو را احتکار کرده اند!/بازگشت ۱۱ مدیر نجومی بگیر به کار/کنایه آیت‌الله جوادی‌آملی به ترامپ/وضعیت حجاب و آرایش دختران در مدارس نامناسب شده است  (۱۵۵ نظر)

بازی روس ها در زمین اسرائیل و آمریکا؛ نیروهای ایران و حزب الله باید خاک سوریه را ترک کنند  (۱۵۵ نظر)

بازی جدید روس ها با منافع ایران؛ حفظ برجام بدون دادن امتیازاتی از سوی ایران غیرممکن است!  (۱۵۲ نظر)

اردوغان؛ انترناسیونالیسم اسلامی در شعار، ناسیونالیسم عثمانی در عمل!  (۱۱۹ نظر)

مخالفت شیخ الازهر با حضور قاریان مصری در ایران/گزارشی تکان‌دهنده از جراحانی که سر جان مردم معامله می‌کنند! /استخدام سه روزه مدیران در شهرداری! /پیش‌بینی زیباکلام از رأی ۲۰ میلیونی اصولگرایان در ۱۴۰۰  (۱۱۱ نظر)

نماینده مرند: پرچم که سهل است، خودش را هم به آتش می کشیم/ نماینده اردکان: پرچم نماد حاکمیت هر کشور است/ نماینده تبریز: آتش زدن برجام، کار سخیفی بود  (۱۱۰ نظر)

تلگرام، تیغ دو دم «فیلترینگ» و گلوی وزیر جوان!  (۱۰۹ نظر)

قیچی کردن موی 9 دانش آموز دختر توسط خانم معلم در شهرستان فسا  (۱۰۶ نظر)

حتما باید مردم دوباره «کمپین نه به خرید خودروی صفر داخلی و خارجی» راه بیندازند؟!  (۱۰۴ نظر)

تبدیل هنرمندانه اعتراضات مسالمت آمیز به آشوب توسط مسئولان استان فارس  (۱۰۰ نظر)

دولت در آستانه تغییرات جدی/ مدیران اقتصادی بی‌انگیزه از دولت می‌روند؟  (۹۴ نظر)