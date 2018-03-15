پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
473بازدید
‍ پ

US supports UK ousting 23 Russian diplomats over Skripal poisoning

The US has supported UK’s decision on expelling 23 Russian diplomats over the Skripal poisoning incident.
کد خبر: ۷۸۳۰۶۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۴ اسفند ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۰:۳۹ 15 March 2018

The US has supported UK’s decision on expelling 23 Russian diplomats over the Skripal poisoning incident.

The United States shares the United Kingdom’s assessment that Russia is responsible for the reckless nerve agent attack on the British citizen and his daughter,” the statement, issued in the wake of the UN Security Council meeting called by the UK over the issue, reads.

The UK will expel 23 Russian diplomats after Moscow refused to explain how a Russian-made nerve agent was used on a former spy in Salisbury, Prime Minister Theresa May said yesterday.

The PM said the diplomats, who have a week to leave, were identified as "undeclared intelligence officers", BBC reported.

She also revoked an invitation to Russia's foreign minister, and said the Royal Family would not attend the Fifa World Cup later this year.

Russia refused to meet May's midnight deadline to co-operate in the case, prompting May to announce a series of measures intended to send a "clear message" to Russia.

In addition to expelling he diplomats and boycotting the FIFA World Cup in Russia, the plans include to suspend all planned high level bi-lateral contacts between the UK and Russia, freeze Russian state assets where there is evidence they may be used to threaten the life or property of UK nationals or residents and increase checks on customs, cargo and private flights.

On 4 March 2018, Sergei Skripal, a former Russian intelligence officer, and his daughter Yulia, visiting him from Moscow, were poisoned with an alleged Russia-made nerve agent in Salisbury, England. As of 13 March 2018, they remain critically ill at Salisbury District Hospital. The poisoning is being investigated by British authorities as attempted murder.

The United Kingdom believes it is "highly likely" that the Russian government was behind the attack. Russia denies any involvement.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

پارسایی: هیات رییسه فکری برای استیضاح کثیف در مجلس کند/حافظی: مدیر منصوب شهردار سابق مراسم برج میلاد...

پارسایی: هیات رییسه فکری برای استیضاح کثیف در مجلس کند/حافظی: مدیر منصوب شهردار سابق مراسم برج میلاد...

واکنش احمدی نژاد و مشایی به بازداشت بقایی/ موفقیت در یکدست کردن هیأت رئیسه‌ی خبرگان/نگاه سیاسی به سخنرانی...

واکنش احمدی نژاد و مشایی به بازداشت بقایی/ موفقیت در یکدست کردن هیأت رئیسه‌ی خبرگان/نگاه سیاسی به سخنرانی...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

شکار بچه گاومیش آفریقایی توسط شیرها

۲ گلوله برای قتل برادر امام جمعه ماهشهر

انگیزه مبهم برای قتل پدر و پسر

براي خوشحالي پدرم قاچاق کردم

وب گردی

نظریه پنجره‌ شکسته‌ و خرده شیشه‌هایی که در چشم اقتصاد فرومی‌رود

6 روش برای اینکه بدانید چطور پول پس‌انداز کنید

همه هزینه‌ها برای کارلوس کی‌روش از برزیل تا روسیه

آیا محسن هاشمی شهردار تهران می شود؟

خواص شگفت انگیز گیاه برگ بو

شایعه استعفای نجفی اینبار قوی تر از همیشه/ تکرار ماجرای شورای اول و شهردارهای چند ماهه

ارائه دهنده خدمات تعویض روغن در محل

با همسر دروغگو چگونه رفتار‌ کنیم؟
اطلاعات جعبه سیاه هواپیمای تهران ـ یاسوج اعلام شد/ خلبان کوه دنا را ندیده بود!/ بی توجهی هواپیمایی آسمان به عمل قلب خلبان +توضیحات تکمیلی
افسانه‌های نوروزی و شخصیت «حاجی فیروز»
حسین باشاران به ایران آمد
علی ربیعی در وزارت تعاون، کار و رفاه اجتماعی ابقا شد
تصویری از لاشه هواپیمای ترکیه
اعضای کمیته رسانه در دفتر رئیس جمهوری چه کسانی هستند؟/واکنش تند احمدزاده به توهین بقایی نسبت به پدرش/واکنش نوبخت به تهدید احمد توکلی/موجودی حساب وزیر راه و دخترش چقدر است؟
تبانی زود هنگام لاریجانی با واعظی برای ۱۴۰۰؟/چرا سفر نمایندگان به خارج از کشور بسیار شده است؟/واکنش رئیس دستگاه قضا به برگزاری «رفراندوم حجاب»
واکنش احمدی نژاد و مشایی به بازداشت بقایی/ موفقیت در یکدست کردن هیأت رئیسه‌ی خبرگان/نگاه سیاسی به سخنرانی زنان در نماز جمعه وجود دارد/حرف‌های معنادار حاجی‌بابایی درباره استیضاح‌ها
بازداشت «حمید بقایی» و انتقال به زندان برای اجرای حکم زندان
آب پاکی آمریکا بر دستان اروپا و برجام / آمادگی آمریکا برای خروج از توافق هسته‌ای
7 نشانه از آماده سازی ترامپ برای آغاز جنگی بزرگ در خاورمیانه!
چگونه برجام منجر به برکناری تیلرسون شد؟/ پمپئو مأمور خروج آمریکا از برجام
آخرین تصاویر امدادرسانی شبانه به هواپیمای ترک
آخوندی هم ابقا شد

چرا کره شمالی قصد دارد از سیاست اتمی خود عقب نشینی کند!؟  (۲۵۲ نظر)

درس پزشکان کانادایی برای همه مسئولان زیاده خواه ایرانی!  (۲۱۶ نظر)

اطلاعات جعبه سیاه هواپیمای تهران ـ یاسوج اعلام شد/ خلبان کوه دنا را ندیده بود!/ بی توجهی هواپیمایی آسمان به عمل قلب خلبان +توضیحات تکمیلی  (۲۰۵ نظر)

پوشش کتایون ریاحی مانع پخش دورهمی شد؟/در خراسان همچنان، کنسرت‌ها لغو می‌شوند/جوانان چه گناهی کردند که با دیدن بی‌حجابی به گناه می‌افتند؟  (۱۸۰ نظر)

میرزایی نکو: مدارک دختران را خواستند تا ثابت شود زیر 9 سال هستند؛ شهردار دیروز و امروز دو ساعت بازجویی شده است/مطهری: باید سن دختران مشخص شود  (۱۷۴ نظر)

بدهی میلیاردی شرکت دختر وزیر سابق به صنعت دارو  (۱۵۴ نظر)

اگر روحانی نبود الان وضعیت کشور مانند دانشگاه آزاد بود/کنایه صادق زیبا کلام به رئیس صداوسیما درباره پارازیت/نجفی به خاطر «برنامه برج میلاد» به دادسرا احضار شد/محکومیت محمدعلی طاهری به پنج سال حبس به جای اعدام/ احتمال می دهم احمدی نژاد مأمور جایی باشد  (۱۵۲ نظر)

آزمون ساده «ورزنه» پیش روی مسئولانی که داعیه مهار بحران آب را دارند!  (۱۴۰ نظر)

سقوط هواپیمای مسافربری ترکیه در شهرکرد  (۱۳۳ نظر)

آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: عده‌ای دختر را آورده و رقصانده‌اند؛ این‌ها درد جامعه ما است/رئیس حوزه علمیه خواهران:حجاب اجباری و اختیاری معنایی ندارد  (۱۱۹ نظر)

پذیرفتن دعوت رهبر کره شمالی از سوی ترامپ/ دیدار رهبران دو کشور تا ماه می  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آب پاکی آمریکا بر دستان اروپا و برجام / آمادگی آمریکا برای خروج از توافق هسته‌ای  (۱۰۹ نظر)

7 نشانه از آماده سازی ترامپ برای آغاز جنگی بزرگ در خاورمیانه!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

حمله و تعرض به سفارت ایران در لندن با قمه و چماق / متعرضین توسط پلیس لندن دستگیر شدند + فیلم  (۱۰۲ نظر)

آیت‌الله علم‌الهدی: جشن برج میلاد نشان داد الگوی بعضی‌ها «سوفیا لورن» است/ذوالنوری: احمدی‌نژاد شخصیتی متزلزل دارد  (۱۰۰ نظر)