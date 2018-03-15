پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
FBI 10 Most Wanted: The worst criminals

The FBI has updated its list of the 10 Most Wanted.
The FBI has updated its list of the 10 Most Wanted.

Some of the alleged crimes go back many decades and all of those wanted should be considered armed and dangerous, the FBI warns.

Each person also has a substantial reward attached to their capture.

Since the programme started in 1950, 162 of the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives have been caught due to public assistance.


Robert William Fisher

Born 1961

Charges: Unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, first degree murder (three counts), arson of an occupied structure

Fisher is wanted for allegedly killing his wife and two young children and then blowing up the house in which they all lived in Scottsdale, Arizona in April, 2001.


William Bradford Bishop Jr

Born 1935

Charges: Unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, murder with a blunt instrument

Bishop is wanted for allegedly bludgeoning to death his wife, 37, mother, 68, and three sons, 5, 10 and 14, in Bethesda, Maryland, on 1 March, 1976.
He then allegedly took their bodies to Columbia, North Carolina, where he buried them in a shallow grave and lit them on fire.


Eduardo Ravelo

Born 1965/68/69

Charges: Conspiracy to conduct the affairs of an enterprise, through a pattern of racketeering activity; conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances; conspiracy to import controlled substances; conspiracy to launder monetary instruments; conspiracy to kill persons in a foreign country; murder resulting from the use and carrying of a firearm during and in relation to crimes of violence and drug trafficking; murder in aid of racketeering activity

Ravelo is allegedly involved in the Barrio Azteca transnational gang and their money-laundering, racketeering, and drug-related activities in El Paso, Texas.

He is also wanted for numerous murders in Juarez, Mexico.


Alejandro Castillo

Born 1998

Charges: Unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, murder

Castillo is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of a female co-worker in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2016.

The victim's vehicle was located at a bus station in Phoenix, Arizona, on 15 August, 2016. On 17 August, 2016, her body was found in a wooded area in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, with a gunshot wound to the head.


Yaser Abdel Said

Born 1957

Charges: Unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, multiple charges of capital murder
Yaser Abdel Said is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murders of his two teenage daughters. The girls died of multiple gunshot wounds on 1 January, 2008, in Irving, Texas.


Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel

Born 1990

Patel is wanted for allegedly killing his wife by striking her multiple times with an object while they were both working at a donut shop in Hanover, Maryland, on April 12, 2015.


Jason Derek Brown

Born 1969/71

Brown allegedly shot and killed an armoured car guard outside a cinema and then fled with the money in November 2004.

He speaks fluent French and has a Masters Degree in International Business. He was also a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.


Santiago Villalba Mederos

Born 1991

Charges: Unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, murder in the first degree, attempted murder in the first degree, conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree; murder in the second degree

Mederos, a gang member, is wanted for his alleged involvement in several crimes committed in Tacoma, Washington, in 2010.

In February, he allegedly fired multiple shots into a random car, killing a 20-year-old girl and seriously wounding her brother.

During a fight in March, Mederos allegedly fired a single gunshot towards bystanders, striking and killing an innocent 21-year-old man.


Alexis Flores

Born 1975/80/82

Flores is wanted for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and murder of a five-year-old girl in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The girl was reported missing in late July, 2000, and later found strangled to death in a nearby apartment.
Jesus Roberto Munguia - CAPTURED

Munguia was wanted for allegedly kidnapping and murdering his wife in Las Vegas, Nevada, on 2 July, 2008.

He was arrested without incident in February after a member of the public recognised him from the FBI poster.

