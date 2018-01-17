پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for second time over 2014 protest

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong was jailed for three months on Wednesday for obstructing the clearance of a major encampment during mass pro-democracy protests in 2014, the second time he has been imprisoned over the rallies.
17 January 2018

Wong, 21, who had pleaded guilty to the contempt charge, was already on bail pending an appeal over a six-month sentence for another offence related to the Umbrella Movement.

It comes as some fear prison terms for leading campaigners are discouraging young people from expressing their views and muzzling freedom of speech in the semi-autonomous city, where there are growing signs that China is increasing its control.

Judge Andrew Chan described Wong’s involvement in obstructing the clearance operation as “deep and extensive” in his written judgement.

“He played a leading role on that day,” he added. “The only appropriate punishment for Mr Wong is immediate imprisonment.”

Fellow activist Raphael Wong was jailed for four months and 15 days Wednesday over the same incident.

Chan denied both bail but defence lawyers pushed for him to reconsider his decision and were granted a further hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile both activists were taken into custody by security guards.

“Our determination to fight for democracy will not change!” Raphael Wong shouted as he was led away.

Ahead of the hearing, Joshua Wong – who became the teenage face of the Umbrella Movement – said he had “no regrets” about his involvement.

“They can lock up our bodies but they can’t lock up our minds,” he told reporters.

Dozens of supporters gathered outside the high court, chanting: “Civil disobedience, no fear!” and “I’m a Hong Konger, I want universal suffrage!”

Wong’s party, Demosisto, wants self-determination for the city.

Wong was jailed for six months in August on unlawful assembly charges for involvement in the storming of a fenced-off government forecourt known as Civic Square in September 2014, which sparked the wider Umbrella Movement rallies.

Wong and fellow campaigners Nathan Law and Alex Chow were originally given non-custodial sentences by a lower court over that incident, but after the government’s intervention they were jailed by the court of appeal.

The government’s move was seen as further evidence of Beijing’s growing influence over Hong Kong.

Their appeal against their sentences is currently being considered by Hong Kong’s top court

