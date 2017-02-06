tabnak-adv
اروپا
German conservatives agree on Merkel as chancellor candidate

Germany's conservative parties agreed on Monday to nominate Angela Merkel as their candidate for chancellor in a Sept. 24 election despite their long feud over how to tackle the migrant influx, participants at a conservative meeting told Reuters.
کد خبر: ۶۶۴۲۹۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۴:۴۰ 06 February 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 121
Germany's conservative parties agreed on Monday to nominate Angela Merkel as their candidate for chancellor in a Sept. 24 election despite their long feud over how to tackle the migrant influx, participants at a conservative meeting told Reuters.

The Christian Social Union (CSU) - the Bavarian sister party to Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) - has long criticised Merkel for allowing more than a million refugees into Germany over the last two years.
 
The CDU and CSU are meeting in Munich to discuss how to defeat a resurgent Social Democratic Party (SPD) in September's federal election. Merkel and CSU leader Horst Seehofer are due to present their joint election strategy later on Monday.


چرا تهدید نظامی ترامپ یک بلوف است؟ / پیشروی تندروهای اروپا همزمان با تضعیف ترامپ / ویدیوهایی از جنجال های کیمیایی در جشنوار...

روند رو به رشد عمل های مختلف زیبایی در ایران/ انتقاد مراجع از موج جدید ظهور شرکت‌های هرمی/ پرتقال‌های یخ...

رفع احتمال ردصلاحیت روحانی با هدایت مقامات عالی‌رتبه/رانت‌خواران پشت عناوین دینی و انقلابی پنهان شده‌اند...

ماجرای جالب گفت وگوی روحانی با علم الهدی درباره موسیقی/ راز محبوبیت هاشمی از زبان ناطق/ واکنش رئیس ب...

