home » international
349Hits
=

Pakistan PM says Iran’s missile program was never part of Iran talks

TABNAK, Jun. 24 - Pakistani Prime Minister has stressed that the Iranian missile program was never part of the negotiation and the memorandum of understanding his country mediated between Iran and the US.
News ID: 7519
Publish Date: 24 June 2026
Pakistan PM says Iran’s missile program was never part of Iran talks

Pakistani prime minister made the comments in a joint press conference with the visiting Iranian delegation headed by President Masoud Pezehskian in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Sharif said that the ballistic missile was never raised in the talks between Iran and the United States, and it was not on the negotiating table, nor it was in the MoU by any means. There is no question about that and there is no doubt about that, according to the Pakistani prime minister.

President Pezeshkian, for his part, emphasized the depth of relations between Tehran and Islamabad, describing Pakistan as far more than a neighboring country.

Tags
Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan PM iran missile power Iran US talks
Back To Top
Your Comment
Millions of Iranians, Shia mark Tasua
Qalibaf heads to Baku for OIC conference
Pakistan PM says Iran’s missile program was never part of Iran talks
Pezeshkian rules out talks on Iranian defense capabilities
BRICS climate resilience: what can stop expansion of drought-affected lands?
Iran to lower enrichment level instead of shipping uranium out: Pakistan FM
Iranian negotiators leave Switzerland, technical talks begin
Trump may react negatively against Netanyahu
Pezeshkian hails Pakistan efforts, role
Israel continues ceasefire breaches in Lebanon
Iran delegation in Switzerland for post-M0U talks with US
Iran warns of US breaching of ceasefire
Iran, US meeting in Switzerland postponed
Pezeshkian vows to safeguard Iran's rights
IRGC backs Leader’s message, warns against US violations