Pakistan PM says Iran’s missile program was never part of Iran talks

TABNAK, Jun. 24 - Pakistani Prime Minister has stressed that the Iranian missile program was never part of the negotiation and the memorandum of understanding his country mediated between Iran and the US.

Pakistani prime minister made the comments in a joint press conference with the visiting Iranian delegation headed by President Masoud Pezehskian in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Sharif said that the ballistic missile was never raised in the talks between Iran and the United States, and it was not on the negotiating table, nor it was in the MoU by any means. There is no question about that and there is no doubt about that, according to the Pakistani prime minister.

President Pezeshkian, for his part, emphasized the depth of relations between Tehran and Islamabad, describing Pakistan as far more than a neighboring country.