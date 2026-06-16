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Iran, US to begin talks immediately after signing MoU

TABNAK, Jun. 16  Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi has said that negotiations on a final agreement will begin immediately after the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States in Switzerland.
News ID: 7501
Publish Date: 16 June 2026
Iran, US to begin talks immediately after signing MoU

 Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi has said that negotiations on a final agreement will begin immediately after the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States in Switzerland.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting with ambassadors, chargés d’affaires, and heads of foreign and international missions based in Tehran, Takht-e-Ravanchi responded to IRNA's questions regarding the implementation details of reciprocal steps outlined in the Pakistan-mediated MoU. He said that once the signing of the MoU is completed in Switzerland, negotiations will begin.

He added that there has been no discussion of details such as how long the Iranian delegation will stay in Geneva or what specific topics will be addressed. However, both the Iranian and American sides have confirmed that talks on a final agreement will start after the MoU is signed.

According to the Iranian diplomat, the upcoming meeting will include representatives from both sides, with US Vice President James David Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf expected to be present in Switzerland.

Addressing questions about possible violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon, Takht-e-Ravanchi said the memorandum includes a clear provision on ending the war and military operations across all fronts. He noted that, in the event of any violation by the Israeli regime, the mechanism stipulated in the MoU would be invoked. He added that the United States had undertaken, on behalf of its partners, to ensure an end to hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon.

The deputy foreign minister also stressed that discussions on Iran’s nuclear commitments remain general at this stage. Iran has not yet entered into detailed negotiations on these issues, he said, adding that nuclear matters are clear in principle, including enrichment, stockpiles of nuclear material, and Iran’s nuclear requirements. However, detailed discussions will take place after the MoU is signed and formally recognized.

It is worth noting that Pakistan has emerged as a key intermediary in recent US-Iran diplomacy, helping secure a temporary ceasefire in April and facilitating months of shuttle diplomacy that culminated in an agreement on the so-called “Islamabad Memorandum,” paving the way for negotiations on a broader settlement between Tehran and Washington.

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Majid Takht Ravanchi Iran US talks Iran-US MoU
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