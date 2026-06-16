1st phase of Iran-US MoU focuses on ending war

TABNAK, Jun. 16 -Iranian Foreign Minister said that the first phase of the Iran-US MoU focuses on terminating imposed war and addressing issues related to the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has said that the first phase of a memorandum of understanding on Iran-US peace deal has focused on terminating imposed war and addressing issues related to the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking at a meeting with ambassadors, chargés d’affaires, and heads of foreign and international missions based in Tehran on Tuesday, Iran’s top diplomat said difficulties in reaching a comprehensive agreement had emerged following the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, prompting the two sides to divide negotiations into two stages.

A new phase of negotiations between Iran and the US will commence on the same day the memorandum of understanding is formally signed, with the next stage aimed at reaching a final deal within a 60-day timeframe, Araghchi emphasized.

According to him, the second phase will begin immediately after the signing of the MoU and continue for 60 days, during which the parties will seek to reach a final agreement addressing nuclear issues and sanctions relief.

The foreign minister said that after three months of negotiations that began alongside the conflict and continued until June 15, the first stage was finalized.

He added that while the official implementation of the memorandum will begin on Friday, June 19, the announcement of the end of the war had already been made on Monday morning, describing the immediate and permanent cessation of military operations across all fronts, including Lebanon, as the most important element of the understanding.

Araghchi said Iran had viewed ending the war in Lebanon as an essential component of ending the conflict, arguing that developments on both fronts had become interconnected. He stated that from Tehran’s perspective, the memorandum involves the US and the Israeli regime on one side and Iran and Hezbollah on the other, adding that ending the war in Lebanon also requires an end to occupation and that any future Israeli military action or continued presence in Lebanese territory would be regarded as a violation of the memorandum.

The Iranian foreign minister also expressed appreciation to Qatar and Pakistan for their efforts in facilitating the process.