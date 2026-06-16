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Naim Qassem hails Iran's support of Lebanon

TABNAK, Jun. 16 -The Secretary-General of Hezbollah expressed gratitude for Iran’s support of Lebanon and the Resistance movement.
News ID: 7502
Publish Date: 16 June 2026
Naim Qassem hails Iran's support of Lebanon

 The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sheikh Naim Qassem, has expressed gratitude for Iran’s support of Lebanon and the resistance movement, describing Iran as a “symbol of dignity and honor”.

In a message addressed to Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iran’s Parliament on Tuesday, Qassem said that words were insufficient to fully convey his appreciation for Iran’s firm positions and effective support for Lebanon and its resistance. He described Tehran’s role in backing Lebanon and efforts to halt Israeli military operations in the region as decisive and influential.

The Hezbollah leader stated that “Iran stands with justice, resistance, and oppressed peoples,” adding that if other countries had adopted a similar approach, the United States and Israel would not have been able to exercise such influence and power, and the occupation of Palestinian territories would not have persisted.

Qassem also highlighted Iran’s long-standing support for Hezbollah and the Lebanese people, saying that the Islamic Republic has consistently backed the movement and Lebanon without demanding anything in return. According to him, Iran has supported the resistance’s political choices, strengthened its capabilities, and contributed to assisting Lebanese society and its people.

Referring to the recent confrontation between Iran and Israel, Qassem said that Tehran has accepted significant costs in confronting Israeli actions and has responded to attacks directed against it. In this context, he declared: “I say it clearly and loudly: Iran is a symbol of dignity and honor.”

The Hezbollah Secretary-General also thanked Ghalibaf, whom he described as the “head of the negotiating team,” as well as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. He further expressed appreciation to Iran’s Supreme Leader, the country’s president, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the armed forces, intellectuals, and various Iranian institutions for their support of the resistance and Lebanon.

Concluding his message, Qassem praised what he described as the Iranian people’s support for the resistance, saying that public demonstrations and expressions of solidarity reflected broad backing for the resistance movement

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