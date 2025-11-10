Iranian missiles range none of West's business: Top security official

TABNAK, Nov. 10 - Iran’s missile program is none of the West’s business, the country's top security official said, stressing that bringing up such issues reveals the hegemonic policy of the US and certain European countries.

Speaking at the conference “We and the West in the Thoughts of the Supreme Leader”, Ali Larijani, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, stated that understanding Iran’s relationship with the West requires examining Western approaches, which often pursue peace through power. He criticized historical Western actions, saying that the outcome of Western rationalism has been global wars, and current developments reflect what he described as a period of instability.

Larijani divided Iran-West relations into five historical periods: during ancient times, Iran was a dominant power, maintaining independence from the West and influencing Greek philosophical thought. In the Safavid era, Iran’s reliance on science, religion, and intellectual thought enabled it to balance power against Western nations. However, he noted that during the Qajar period, Iran became heavily dependent on other powers due to the rulers’ desire to retain authority. This dependency worsened under the Pahlavi dynasty, when Iran lost independence, and Western powers like the US and Britain controlled the country’s political, economic, and cultural structures. He cited the 1953 coup (28 Mordad) as an example of Western dominance.

Larijani praised the leaders of the Islamic Revolution, including Imam Khomeini and Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, for restoring Iran’s dignity through science and religion. He emphasized that post-revolution, Iran prioritized national interests over unconditional Western cooperation while still engaging economically with Western partners.

The Iranian official clarified that Iranian leadership does not oppose economic cooperation with the West, but rejects Western interference in missile programs or nuclear capabilities. He further stressed that Iran opposes cultural aggression, echoing the Leader’s stance on resisting attempts at cultural domination.

Larijani emphasized that today it is clear the nuclear issue was never the real concern but merely a pretext for enmity. “Now they argue about missiles and their range, Iran’s regional role, but why should that concern them? This approach shows that America and the West are seeking hegemony."

He contrasted two approaches in international relations: one pursuing power and dominance, even toward eastern powers like China, and another seeking balanced and equitable relations. “Iran is neither a dominator nor a country that yields to empty threats,” Larijani stressed, according to ISNA.

Speaking on the aftermath of the Israeli assault, Larijani said, “The people and armed forces stood strong against the brutal aggression of the Israeli regime and turned the tide. Never before in history has Israel been so widely despised by the world. Today, global resentment toward the United States has increased thousands of times.” He stressed that the only path to victory against such threats is through national cohesion.

Referring to US calls for negotiation, Larijani questioned, “Wasn’t Iran already engaged in talks? Then why did the US president betray Iran during negotiations and attack? Now Trump shamelessly admits he played a key role in the strike.” He highlighted that the first three days of the conflict were particularly critical, but the Leader’s strategic guidance, direct contact with field commanders, and attention to the needs of the people changed the course of events.

