Oman urges Arab states to change policy towards Iran

TABNAK, Nov. 01 - The foreign minister of the Sultanate of Oman says “Over the years, the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council has contributed to Iran’s isolation, but this trend must change.”

Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, speaking at a roundtable held during the annual “Manama Dialogue” conference organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in Bahrain, said: “We want to see the resumption of talks between Iran and the United States," Avash News website reported.

He noted that Oman had hosted five rounds of dialogue between Tehran and Washington this year, adding: “Just three days before what could have been a game-changing sixth round, Israel launched its destructive, illegal, and fatal act of aggression with bombs and missiles.”

The Omani foreign minister urged Arab states along the Persian Gulf to prioritize dialogue with Iran and other key regional players often regarded as its rivals

“Over the years, the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council has contributed to Iran’s isolation, but this trend must change,” al-Busaidi said.

He emphasized that Oman has historically played a mediating role between Tehran and other countries and expressed hope for establishing a comprehensive mechanism for dialogue among states such as Iran, Iraq, and Yemen.

Al-Busaidi explained that Iran has been perceived as a threat since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, largely due to fears that it sought to export its revolution and destabilize neighboring countries. “There was once a belief that isolating and containing Iran was the best solution. But from Oman’s perspective, that was never a real solution,” he said. He added that Iran has recently shown signs of openness, particularly in its relations with the West, and has expressed willingness to integrate into the regional order.

“Through constructive engagement with its neighbors, Iran can demonstrate that it is not a threat but a committed partner in promoting regional stability and cooperation,” al-Busaidi said.

Referring to Iran’s stance during Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990, he said: “Iran showed remarkable restraint. We interpreted this as a sign of its readiness for dialogue and supported the idea of a general and comprehensive security framework for the region. Looking back, had such a framework been established, events like the 2003 war might not have occurred—and many lives could have been saved.”

Al-Busaidi concluded that despite these opportunities, the policy of containment continued and Iran was always treated as an external threat.

“No serious efforts were made to include Iran in regional security discussions,” he said.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the aggression.