پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکای لاتین
450بازدید
‍ پ

2nd Mexican presidential debate starts with US relationship

Mexico’s second presidential debate started Sunday night with all four candidates insisting that mutual respect must be the basis for their country’s relationship with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.
کد خبر: ۸۰۱۱۴۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۱ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۵۱ 21 May 2018

Mexico’s second presidential debate started Sunday night with all four candidates insisting that mutual respect must be the basis for their country’s relationship with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The debate was held in the border city of Tijuana and focused on issues of foreign policy, immigration and border security.

Polls indicate leftist candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has a comfortable lead over the remaining three candidates. Many have questioned about how confrontational he would be as president with Trump, but his answer Sunday was the most moderate.

Jose Antonio Meade, former foreign minister and candidate for the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party, defended President Enrique Pena Nieto’s decision to invite Trump to Mexico during the U.S. presidential campaign in 2016. Trump and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton were both invited, but only Trump accepted. Meade also said that he never thought Trump was going to win.

Ricardo Anaya, the candidate of a right-left coalition, called that episode a “humiliation” for Mexico. He said Mexico should be more assertive with the U.S. “In security they need us a lot,” Anaya said.

Independent candidate Jaime “El Bronco” Rodriguez said Mexico needs to wean itself from the U.S. “and put them in their place.”

The second independent candidate, Margarita Zavala, dropped out of the race last week after struggling to gain traction. She is a former lawmaker and is married to former President Felipe Calderon,

The national election is scheduled for July 1.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی: بعد از انقلاب تفاوت چندانی در وضع طلاب ایجاد نشد/سونامی قارچ سمی در ایران/نظر...

آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی: بعد از انقلاب تفاوت چندانی در وضع طلاب ایجاد نشد/سونامی قارچ سمی در ایران/نظر...

ماجرای داد و بیداد امروز مجلس/نظام هر زمان اراده کند، فیلترشکن ها را کاملا مسدود می کند/قرعه‌کشی در مجلس...

ماجرای داد و بیداد امروز مجلس/نظام هر زمان اراده کند، فیلترشکن ها را کاملا مسدود می کند/قرعه‌کشی در مجلس...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

آنسوی دیوارهای تنها زندان زنان ایران

تعویض لاستیک از روی رینگ

زمان احتمالی برگزاری انتخابات هیات رییسه مجلس

ماده «مخدر لاکچری» هم آمد!

مدیرعامل «هپکو» استعفا کرد

تشریح وضعیت جوی و ترافیکی جاده‌ها

وب گردی

ارزها در ماه رمضان چه تغییری می‌کنند؟

صنایع بورسی پیشتاز در اردیبهشت را بشناسید

مردم در کجا سرمایه‌گذاری می‌کنند؛ بانک یا بورس؟

چرا مردم دلار دپو می‌کنند؟

اردیبهشت سبز برای اوراق تسهیلات مسکن

۱۳ عادت مالی که هر سی‌ساله‌ای باید بداند

جستجویی هوشمند برای خرید ارزان بلیط هواپیما

آموزش زبان فارسی در کودکستان آمریکایی

ترفند آموزشی بسیار عجیب در خواباندن نوزاد

نقش پدر در رشد کودک

چند هشدار به ایران پس از دیدار اخیر پوتین و بشار اسد
دلیل رفتن «افشار» از تلویزیون به روایت حیاتی/بازگشت «حسین فریدون» به انظار عمومی/واکنش صداپیشه جناب‌خان به ناآرامی‌های اخیر کازرون/غیبت اعتراضی رؤسای ستاد جوانان روحانی در مهمانی افطاری
بازی روس ها در زمین اسرائیل و آمریکا؛ نیروهای ایران و حزب الله باید خاک سوریه را ترک کنند
فردی که ادعا دارد بارندگی‌های اخیر کار اوست!
ریزش وحشتناک کوه در جاده هراز
پیشنهاد کمک مالی روسیه، چین و اروپا به ایران در قبال مذاکرات موشکی و منطقه‌ای!
رابطه خروج آمریکا از برجام و حمله به ایران از نظر وزیر خارجه روسیه/دیدار سفرای همسایگان عراق با مقتدا صدر بدون حضور سفیر ایران
ماجرای داد و بیداد امروز مجلس/نظام هر زمان اراده کند، فیلترشکن ها را کاملا مسدود می کند/قرعه‌کشی در مجلس برای اعزام شش نماینده به جام جهانی/توبیخ احسان علیخانی به خاطر تلگرام!
خاطره جلیلی از مذاکره با اروپا/انتقاد تند عضو شورای شهر از نجفی/کنایه فوتبالی جناب خان به جهانگیری و قیمت ارز/روایت عضو شورای شهر کازرون از ریشه حوادث این شهر
حضور دختر غمگین در مراسم سلطنتی انگلیس؟!
رونمایی آمریکا از برنامه جدیدش برای برجام در روز دوشنبه!
برداشت سلطان میوه‌ها در جنوب ایران
دیدار پوتین و بشار اسد؛ درخواست پوتین از اسد برای خروج نیروهای نظامی خارجی از سوریه!/ اعلام وفاداری رهبران انگلیس، آلمان و فرانسه به حفظ برجام/جزئیاتی از نامه امیر کویت به کشورهای محاصره کننده قطر/رایزنی مقتدا صدر و عمار حکیم برای تشکیل ائتلاف در مجلس عراق
خبری جدید از بن‌سلمان
دستگیری گنده لات تهران در مرز ترکیه

معرفی حکیم، شاعر و فیلسوف بزرگ ایرانی به نام ترکیه در آنکارا  (۳۶۸ نظر)

پیشنهاد کمک مالی روسیه، چین و اروپا به ایران در قبال مذاکرات موشکی و منطقه‌ای!  (۲۴۷ نظر)

بازی روس ها در زمین اسرائیل و آمریکا؛ نیروهای ایران و حزب الله باید خاک سوریه را ترک کنند  (۲۳۱ نظر)

فردی که ادعا دارد بارندگی‌های اخیر کار اوست!  (۲۲۳ نظر)

حتما باید مردم دوباره «کمپین نه به خرید خودروی صفر داخلی و خارجی» راه بیندازند؟!  (۱۷۷ نظر)

چه کسی در انتخابات آینده اعتماد مردم را جلب خواهد کرد؟  (۱۷۶ نظر)

انتقاد از مدیریت لاریجانی در جریان آتش زدن پرچم آمریکا/قاضی‌پور:سایپا و ایران خودرو 90 هزار خودرو را احتکار کرده اند!/بازگشت ۱۱ مدیر نجومی بگیر به کار/کنایه آیت‌الله جوادی‌آملی به ترامپ/وضعیت حجاب و آرایش دختران در مدارس نامناسب شده است  (۱۵۵ نظر)

بازی جدید روس ها با منافع ایران؛ حفظ برجام بدون دادن امتیازاتی از سوی ایران غیرممکن است!  (۱۵۲ نظر)

اردوغان؛ انترناسیونالیسم اسلامی در شعار، ناسیونالیسم عثمانی در عمل!  (۱۴۶ نظر)

دلیل رفتن «افشار» از تلویزیون به روایت حیاتی/بازگشت «حسین فریدون» به انظار عمومی/واکنش صداپیشه جناب‌خان به ناآرامی‌های اخیر کازرون/غیبت اعتراضی رؤسای ستاد جوانان روحانی در مهمانی افطاری  (۱۲۵ نظر)

ماجرای داد و بیداد امروز مجلس/نظام هر زمان اراده کند، فیلترشکن ها را کاملا مسدود می کند/قرعه‌کشی در مجلس برای اعزام شش نماینده به جام جهانی/توبیخ احسان علیخانی به خاطر تلگرام!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

مخالفت شیخ الازهر با حضور قاریان مصری در ایران/گزارشی تکان‌دهنده از جراحانی که سر جان مردم معامله می‌کنند! /استخدام سه روزه مدیران در شهرداری! /پیش‌بینی زیباکلام از رأی ۲۰ میلیونی اصولگرایان در ۱۴۰۰  (۱۱۱ نظر)

تلگرام، تیغ دو دم «فیلترینگ» و گلوی وزیر جوان!  (۱۰۹ نظر)

قیچی کردن موی 9 دانش آموز دختر توسط خانم معلم در شهرستان فسا  (۱۰۶ نظر)

تبدیل هنرمندانه اعتراضات مسالمت آمیز به آشوب توسط مسئولان استان فارس  (۱۰۰ نظر)