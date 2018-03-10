پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
641بازدید
‍ پ

Finland and Norway to explore building Arctic rail link

Finland and Norway have agreed to explore building an Arctic rail link connecting Finland to the Barents Sea coast.
کد خبر: ۷۸۱۲۶۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ اسفند ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۰۲ 10 March 2018

Finland and Norway have agreed to explore building an Arctic rail link connecting Finland to the Barents Sea coast.

The proposed link would run from Finland's northern city of Rovaniemi to Norway's deep-water port of Kirkenes, near the Russian border.

The link would cost around €2.9 billion ($3.6 billion) and would open in 2030.

"The Arctic railway is an important European project that would create a closer link between the northern, Arctic Europe and continental Europe. The connection would improve the conditions for many industries in northern areas," Finnish Minister of Transport and Communications Anne Berner told a news conference.

Melting Arctic — A boon for shipping?

The Arctic is expected to become increasingly important for international trade as global warming, which has caused ice cover to melt, makes shipping routes in the region commercially viable.

A majority of sea transportation between Europe and Asia currently passes along a much longer route that runs through the Suez Canal.

Last month China, a non-Arctic state, outlined its ambitions to develop Arctic shipping routes.

Earlier in August last year, a Russian tanker sailed from Europe to Asia without an accompanying ice-breaker for the first time. 

Alternative route

The proposed rail link to the Arctic Ocean would improve Finland's logistical position and accessibility, and provide an alternative route for Finland's imports and exports, a study by the governments of Finland and Norway said.

Finland is currently completely dependent on the Baltic Sea for its transportation needs.

Finnish transport minister Berner said the railway should be linked with the proposed project to build an undersea rail tunnel between Finland and Estonia. With the tunnel, the railway would also connect with Rail Baltica, a link between Tallinn and Warsaw.

The study showed that the link would have "significant" environmental impacts and would affect the reindeer husbandry sector in both countries.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

آیت‌الله علم‌الهدی: جشن برج میلاد نشان داد الگوی بعضی‌ها «سوفیا لورن» است/ذوالنوری: احمدی‌نژاد شخصیتی...

آیت‌الله علم‌الهدی: جشن برج میلاد نشان داد الگوی بعضی‌ها «سوفیا لورن» است/ذوالنوری: احمدی‌نژاد شخصیتی...

پوشش کتایون ریاحی مانع پخش دورهمی شد؟/در خراسان همچنان، کنسرت‌ها لغو می‌شوند/جوانان چه گناهی کردند که...

پوشش کتایون ریاحی مانع پخش دورهمی شد؟/در خراسان همچنان، کنسرت‌ها لغو می‌شوند/جوانان چه گناهی کردند که...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

نامه نگاری میان عربستان و اسرائیل درباره مقابله با ایران/اعلام جنگ اسرائیل در 6 جبهه از جمله با ایران/ اعزام نیروهای تازه نفس آمریکا به سوریه/حشدشعبی رسما در ارتش عراق ادغام شد

از ولایت عهدی احمد میرزا تا انتشار پانصد میلیون ریال اسکناس

وب گردی

ژن خوب زیر میکروسکوپ: تبارشناسی آقازادگی از صفویه تا مایکروسافت

جنگ فولادی ترامپ و درس‌هایی برای ایران

آیفون یا گوشی‌های اندرویدی؛ کدام بهتر است؟

اسپیرولینا و خواص جادویی آن

با اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط،سریع و ارزان خرید کنید

حمله و تعرض به سفارت ایران در لندن با قمه و چماق / معترضین توسط پلیس لندن دستگیر شدند + فیلم
چرا «دورهمی» با حضور کتایون ریاحی پخش نشد؟
اصلاح‌طلبان به دنبال جدا کردن سفره خود از دولت/واکنش یک مرجع تقلید به بحث حجاب اجباری/دردسری که «من‌ و تو» برای خواننده پیشکسوت ایجاد کرد
پوشش کتایون ریاحی مانع پخش دورهمی شد؟/در خراسان همچنان، کنسرت‌ها لغو می‌شوند/جوانان چه گناهی کردند که با دیدن بی‌حجابی به گناه می‌افتند؟
آتش سوزی مشکوک در انبار نظامی دزفول / هنوز علت وقوع حادثه مشخص نیست + فیلم
دو تصویر از دو مسئول، قضاوت با شما
بدهی میلیاردی شرکت دختر وزیر سابق به صنعت دارو
چراغ سبز آمریکا به اسرائیل برای حمله به حزب الله لبنان/توضیحی درباره یک شایعه ضد ایرانی در کویت/بیانیه ضد ایرانی کمیته چهار جانبه عربی/توافق بن سلمان و ترزا می برای مقابله با ایران
آخرین وضعیت پرونده برادر جهانگیری/پشت پرده کنار گذاشتن ابتکار از سازمان محیط زیست/یک نماینده: بر سر سؤال از روحانی معامله شد/ ماه‎ها دق الباب برای دیدن «ماهرخ» وزرا!
چرا کره شمالی قصد دارد از سیاست اتمی خود عقب نشینی کند!؟
حمله محمد بن سلمان به ایران، ترکیه و گروه های وابسته: این سه «مثلث معاصر شرارت» هستند!
حراج تجمل در تهران!
باز هم تقلید اعراب از ایرانیان!
وقتی پلیس همصدای کارگران مظلوم در مقابل کارفرما می شود!+ویدیو
علت‌حذف نام پدر از صفحه ثبت‌نام کارت‌ملی‌هوشمند

مردم موافق افزایش ۹۰ درصدی نرخ بلیت مترو هستند!  (۲۵۹ نظر)

کره شمالی برای توقف فعالیت های هسته ای خود و مذاکره با آمریکا اعلام آمادگی کرد!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

رئیس دانشکده مدیریت دانشگاه آزاد استان تهران عزل شد  (۱۵۱ نظر)

آمریکا در حال برنامه ریزی برای حمله به ایران است!  (۱۳۰ نظر)

اگر امام بود به احمدی‌نژاد چه می‌گفت؟/دستمزد عجیب مهناز افشار در «گلشیفته»/آخرین وضعیت بررسی مدرک برادر رئیس جمهور!/روایت یکی از زنان بازداشت‌ شده مقابل «آزادی»/آقازاده «حاجی» شانس خود را جای دیگری بیازمایند/آیت‌الله مؤمن: در آیت‌الله خامنه‌ای غیر خدا ندیده‌ام  (۱۲۴ نظر)

مقاصد سفر نوروزی‌تان را به دیگران هم پیشنهاد دهید: عید کجا بریم؟  (۱۱۹ نظر)

بدهی میلیاردی شرکت دختر وزیر سابق به صنعت دارو  (۱۰۹ نظر)

آلمان برای انتقال کارگردان ایرانی به هواپیمای اورژانس بنزین نداد!  (۸۹ نظر)

آقای روحانی فقط مخالفت با دولت شما از روی بی عقلی است؟  (۸۸ نظر)

دست کشاورزان شرق اصفهان زیر ساطور مدیران وزارت نیرو گیر کرده و در حال قطع شدن است!  (۸۷ نظر)

حمله محمد بن سلمان به ایران، ترکیه و گروه های وابسته: این سه «مثلث معاصر شرارت» هستند!  (۸۳ نظر)

آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: عده‌ای دختر را آورده و رقصانده‌اند؛ این‌ها درد جامعه ما است/رئیس حوزه علمیه خواهران:حجاب اجباری و اختیاری معنایی ندارد  (۷۸ نظر)

پذیرفتن دعوت رهبر کره شمالی از سوی ترامپ/ دیدار رهبران دو کشور تا ماه می  (۷۵ نظر)

تهدید«لودریان» به تحریم مجدد ایران پیش از ورود به تهران/ شروط هفت‌گانه عربستان برای سعد الحریری/اظهارات جالب لاوروف در خصوص برجام و نقش ایران در خاورمیانه/نگرانی سناتور آمریکایی از ایجاد محور ایرانی-روسی  (۷۱ نظر)

حمله رژیم اسرائیل به پایگاه وابسته به ایران در سوریه قریب‌الوقوع است؟  (۶۳ نظر)