Trump, Saudi King Talk Over Phone On Yemen, Iran

Yemen's Houthi movement on Tuesday announced that it had fired a ballistic missile towards a royal palace in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, Houthi-controlled state Saba news agency reported.

US President Donald Trump spoke with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud by phone on Wednesday, discussing issues concerning Yemen and Iran, said the White House on Wednesday, China's Xinhua news agency reported.

During their phone call, Trump expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia following the ballistic missile attack against King Salman's official residence on Tuesday, said a White House statement released in the day.

On the same day, Saudi Arabia accused Iran of trafficking missiles to Yemen, indicating that the missile intercepted 25 km away from Riyadh was made in Iran.

In the statement released on Wednesday, the White House accused Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for enabling the attack.

The US accusations that Tehran supplies missiles to Yemeni Shiite Houthis were refuted by Tehran repeatedly.

In their phone call, the two leaders also agreed on the importance of reinvigorating a political process to end the war in Yemen, said the White House.