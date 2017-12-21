پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
260بازدید
‍ پ

In 2017, nativism went mainstream in the West

"You will not replace us!" went the guttural cry from a small, torch-wielding crowd of American white nationalists and neo-Nazis. They marched in August through a leafy Virginia town in defense of monuments to Confederate leaders, figures from the past who had waged a war to preserve slavery. In the uproar surrounding the rally, an anti-fascist activist was killed when a neo-Nazi sympathizer drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters. The far right spilled blood on American soil.
کد خبر: ۷۵۷۲۰۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ آذر ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۰:۰۳ 21 December 2017

"You will not replace us!" went the guttural cry from a small, torch-wielding crowd of American white nationalists and neo-Nazis. They marched in August through a leafy Virginia town in defense of monuments to Confederate leaders, figures from the past who had waged a war to preserve slavery. In the uproar surrounding the rally, an anti-fascist activist was killed when a neo-Nazi sympathizer drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters. The far right spilled blood on American soil.

Despite national outrage over the episode, President Trump struck an awkward pose, infamously remarking that there were "some very fine people"among the neo-Nazis. Trump's attempts at condemnation rang hollow. The young, mostly white men who marched in Charlottesville, Va., may be reprehensible adherents of a fringe ideology, but they had been galvanized by the president, who, throughout both his election campaign and subsequent year in power, constantly pulled from a dark seam of ethno-nationalism underlying American politics.

A year ago, in the wake of Trump's stunning election victory, it was in vogue to talk about the "populist" moment upending the West. Elections on both sides of the Atlantic demonstrated how a wide segment of the electorate was fed up with the status quo, skeptical of elites ensconced in their country's financial and political capitals, and eager to throw up walls around their nations in the face of the forces of globalization. Looking back at this year's events, it is clear that their anxieties were more cultural than economic.

The politics of many Trump voters, and their counterparts overseas, were less truly "populist" — anchored in some moral vision of a united people — than "nativist," animated by divisive, ethnic tribalism.

It may thus be unsurprising that Trump's first legislative victory of his presidency is a deeply unpopular tax overhaul. In the long run, the reforms will likely provide the greatest benefits to corporations and the mega-rich, possibly to the detriment of virtually everyone else. "Trump has governed like a plutocrat in populist clothes," wrote Nouriel Roubini, an economist at New York University. "He is betting that social conservatives and white blue-collar supporters in rural areas will vote on the basis of nationalist and religious sentiment and antipathy toward secular coastal elites, rather than for their own financial interests."

So the cry of "you will not replace us" can be heard in Trump's hectoring over "rapist" immigrants and bans on Muslim-majority nations. And like a lot about current far-right American politics, it's imported from Europe. The right-wing, xenophobic French polemicist Renaud Camus popularized the idea of the "great replacement:" That somehow trends of immigration in the West would lead to a kind of demographic extinction event. "You have one people, and in the space of a generation you have a different people," he said.

Stephen Bannon, the ultra-nationalist ideologue who entered the White House with Trump and whose rhetoric fueled Trump's demagoguery over immigrants and Muslims, feeds off these narratives. He cites approvingly the garish visions of Jean Raspail, another French anti-immigration writer, whose apocalyptic, racist work prefigured far-right opposition to refugees and asylum seekers.

"We are a country, a civilization, a language, a way of life," Raspail told journalist Sasha Polakow-Suransky, author of a new book featured by Today's WorldView. "If we blend it with something that does not correspond at all to who we are, it won’t work, and we’ll be lost."

This once-fringe racial paranoia, combined with a resentment of the "establishment," has found a home in the White House. "There is, and there are, people at the highest levels of government that don't want to let America be America," declared Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., at a rally on Wednesday.

In Europe, this discourse found its way to the heart of political campaigns. "The radical right has by and large defined the discussion around the refugee crisis and the project of European integration," Cas Mudde, a political scientist at the University of Georgia, told Today's WorldView.

In 2017, far-right parties — including factions linked to a past of fascism and Nazi apologia — did not "win" elections in France, Germany and the Netherlands, but they performed better than ever before. And in countries like the Netherlands and Austria, nativist platforms have shifted policy to the right or even been brought into power. That we even considered the thwarted election challenges of far-right leaders like Marine Le Pen and Geert Wilders "defeats," argued Mudde, "says such much about the normalization of their politics."

And what are those politics? Post columnist Anne Applebaum offered a searing encapsulation in a lengthy essay earlier this year: "They conjure up worlds made up of ethnically or racially pure nations, old-fashioned factories, traditional male-female hierarchies and impenetrable borders. Their enemies are homosexuals, racial and religious minorities, advocates of human rights, the media, and the courts," she wrote. "They are often not real Christians but rather cynics who use 'Christianity' as a tribal identifier, a way of distinguishing themselves from their enemies: they are 'Christians' fighting against 'Muslims' — or against 'liberals' if there are no 'Muslims' available."

Applebaum was writing on the 100th anniversary of the Bolshevik revolution, and was struck by the extent to which the Europe's far right operates in a neo-Bolshevik mold. "To an extraordinary degree, they have adopted Lenin’s refusal to compromise," she wrote, referring to both entrenched illiberal regimes in Poland and Hungary, as well as the right-wing populists farther west.

"I think Lenin would have recognized 2017 as a revolutionary moment as was 1917," Victor Sebestyen, author of a new biography of the Soviet leader, told Today's WorldView. "The neo-Bolsheviks are using a similar game, intolerant rhetoric and similar tactics, creating scapegoats who are later identified as 'enemies of the people' or 'saboteurs.' It is happening in Eastern Europe, certainly in Britain, the U.S. and elsewhere."

Bannon, significantly, has styled himself in the past as a "Leninist," eager to "destroy the state" and "bring everything crashing down." White House intrigues forced him away from the Oval Office, but his fingerprints remain all over Trump's rage, from the president's war on the media, to his denunciations of judges that get in his way, to his sweeping contempt for his opponents and perpetual appeals to a thinly veiled white nationalism.

"What we learned in 2017 is that institutions by themselves cannot defend liberal democracy," Mudde said, "and mainstream politicians won't either."

And so as polarization deepens, and bad blood builds up, the question begs: Can they replace us?

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیو قدرت عمل پهپادها در نبردهای آینده / ویدیو عملیات عجیب ارتش اسرائیل / ویدیو شلیک مستقیم سربازان بارزانی به کردها / مستندی...

ویدیو قدرت عمل پهپادها در نبردهای آینده / ویدیو عملیات عجیب ارتش اسرائیل / ویدیو شلیک مستقیم سربازان بارزانی به کردها / مستندی...

قیمت‌هایی که با بلندترین شب سال افزایش می‌یابند/ آیا می‌توان نام انجام وظیفه را لطف گذاشت؟/ شوخی با صحبت‌های...

قیمت‌هایی که با بلندترین شب سال افزایش می‌یابند/ آیا می‌توان نام انجام وظیفه را لطف گذاشت؟/ شوخی با صحبت‌های...

غلامرضا حیدری: امیدواریم آغاز سال جدید، پایانی بر موضوع حصر باشد/تهران مدفون در ۱۴ هزار تن گاز و ذرات...

غلامرضا حیدری: امیدواریم آغاز سال جدید، پایانی بر موضوع حصر باشد/تهران مدفون در ۱۴ هزار تن گاز و ذرات...

غرضی: روحانی شعار چپ می دهد اما راست حرکت می کند/عطریانفر: تصورات تازه احمدی نژاد در مورد خود، نوعی توهم...

غرضی: روحانی شعار چپ می دهد اما راست حرکت می کند/عطریانفر: تصورات تازه احمدی نژاد در مورد خود، نوعی توهم...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

قتل همسر مقابل چشمان دختر و پسر

تسلیت جامعه روحانیت درپی درگذشت آیت‌الله حائری

مرگ 3سرنشین نیسان زیرچرخ های کامیون

پیام رهبر انقلاب به اجلاس سراسری نماز

سرقت دو برادر از خانه پیرزن 87 ساله

یک مورد فوتی در زلزله ملارد

دستگیری عاملان اسیدپاشی روی خودروها

فرار سرباز کره شمالی و تیراندازی متقابل دو کره

حمله‌وحشیانه‌پدر‌شیشه‌ای‌به‌کودک 2‌ساله

تریلر فیلم سیکاریو، 2 سرباز

نیکی هیلی باز هم تهدید کرد

معتادی که دریچه های فاضلاب را سرقت می کرد

معاون نخست وزیر انگلیس استعفا داد

زلزله ۵.۲ ریشتری تهران را لرزاند

ظریف به تهدید ترامپ پاسخ داد

وب گردی

چرا خطوط دوچرخه به پارکینگ تبدیل شد؟

جاسويچي طلا و جواهر ( مازراتي ، بنز و ... )

چرا به دکتر متخصص ارتودنسی مراجعه کنیم ؟

تست فرانسوی که فرانسوی نیست!

سوءاستفاده اسنپ از اجرای طرح زوج و فرد سراسری

برای کار در بنگاه مجازی آماده شوید

اقتصادی که در آن پول نقد وجود ندارد

گزارش تامل‌برانگیز OECD؛ اعتماد مردم به دولت رونق اقتصادی می‌آورد

کاهش آلودگی هوا و ترافیک با اجرای طرح برندینگ جایگاه های سوخت

یلدای شگفت‌انگیز دیجی‌کالا از امروز

جشنواره صد دانه یاقوت

تهران در آی سی یو، مسئولان در کما!

عدم ارائه کانکس به مستاجران سرپل ذهاب

ارزان ترین خطوط هوایی اروپا

زلزله ۵.۲ ریشتری تهران و کرج را لرزاند/ مراکز دولتی تهران، قم و البرز تعطیل شد/ در مسیرهای منتهی به پمپ بنزین ها ترافیک سنگین است
گرانقیمت‌ترین دفتر کار دنیا
جادوگر خوراکی و ضدعفونی کننده
دست احمدی‌نژاد خالی بود؛ مثل دوران ریاست جمهوری هشت ساله اش!
نظر فرزند کروبی درباره رأی دادن به روحانی/مردی معترض موتورش را در خیابان ولیعصر به آتش کشید/حکم بقایی صادر شد/فردوسی‌پور: چرا به ترکیه و اردوغان باج دادیم؟
تلخ ترین جمله محمود صادقی در جلسه تنش آمیز روز گذشته مجلس
جنگی که با فرمان احمدی نژاد در «بحر آسمان» شروع شد، همچنان ادامه دارد!
احتمال درگیری نظامی آمریکا با ایران بیشتر است یا با کره شمالی؟
جگر ۷۲۰ و گوشت از ۷۴۰ تا ۹۰۰ هزار تومان؛ «شکاف طبقاتی» خجالت بکشد!
ده ها کشته و مجروح در دومین روز اعتراضات مردمی در کردستان عراق/نظر فرمانده ارتش پاکستان در مورد جنگ میان ایران و عربستان/تصویب عظیم ترین بودجه تاریخ عربستان/نشست شورای امنیت درباره برجام و ایران
راهبرد جدید امنیت ملی آمریکا اعلام شد/ تأکید بر مقابله جدی با ایران در راهبرد جدید/ ترامپ: ما سپاه پاسداران را مجازات کردیم و داعش را شکست دادیم!/ ما به دنبال احیای قدرت آمریکا هستیم
پاسخ کنایه آمیز مشاور روحانی به صداوسیما/ مؤسسات مذهبی قم خودشان از بودجه صرف‌نظر کنند/ کنایه آملی لاریجانی به «جاهل درونی»/ طعنه خداداد عزیزی به سحر قریشی/واکنش وزیر کشاورزی به ویدئوی برنجکار گیلانی
هدیه ارزشمند پوشاک فرس به مشتریان شب یلدا
اعتراض‌های عجیب مردم به پارک کردن اتومبیل
حقوق‌ها در سال ۹۷ چقدر افزایش می‌یابد؟ + جدول

شما از انتخاب روحانی پشیمان هستید یا نه؟  (۷۰۰ نظر)

به نظر شما عادلانه است که حقوق نمایندگان 11 برابر حقوق کارگران باشد؟  (۳۴۲ نظر)

آقای رئیس جمهور، صدای مردم را بشنوید، پیش از آنکه خیلی دیر شود!  (۳۰۲ نظر)

تلخ ترین جمله محمود صادقی در جلسه تنش آمیز روز گذشته مجلس  (۱۴۵ نظر)

این موشک وحشتناک پشت سر من ایرانی است/ ما از همه ملت ها می خواهیم علیه ایران جبهه ای واحد تشکیل دهند/ شواهدی داریم که ایران برای نیروهای یمنی سلاح ارسال می کند  (۱۴۴ نظر)

محمود صادقی: ما عصاره ملت نیستیم، عصاره شورای نگهبانیم/ چرا از افشای نام بدهکاران بانکی هراس داریم؟/ نقوی حسینی: ما عصاره ملت هستیم  (۱۳۱ نظر)

جگر ۷۲۰ و گوشت از ۷۴۰ تا ۹۰۰ هزار تومان؛ «شکاف طبقاتی» خجالت بکشد!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

زلزله ۵.۲ ریشتری تهران و کرج را لرزاند/ مراکز دولتی تهران، قم و البرز تعطیل شد/ در مسیرهای منتهی به پمپ بنزین ها ترافیک سنگین است  (۱۲۷ نظر)

احتمال درگیری نظامی آمریکا با ایران بیشتر است یا با کره شمالی؟  (۱۱۲ نظر)

چرا دستگیری آن ۶ هپی در ۶ ساعت ضرب‌المثل شده و فراموش نمی‌شود؟!  (۱۰۰ نظر)

بررسی سه اتفاق در چند روز: وقتی می گوییم در حکمرانی خوب «صفر» هستیم!  (۸۸ نظر)

دست احمدی‌نژاد خالی بود؛ مثل دوران ریاست جمهوری هشت ساله اش!  (۸۶ نظر)

راهبرد جدید امنیت ملی آمریکا اعلام شد/ تأکید بر مقابله جدی با ایران در راهبرد جدید/ ترامپ: ما سپاه پاسداران را مجازات کردیم و داعش را شکست دادیم!/ ما به دنبال احیای قدرت آمریکا هستیم  (۸۱ نظر)

«باد» نه، برای رهایی از آلودگی‌های هوا باید دعا کنیم «توفان» بیاید!  (۸۰ نظر)

وقتی واردات بی رویه برنج اشکتان را درآورد، سبوس آرامش بخش بخورید!  (۷۹ نظر)