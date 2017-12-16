More nations warn the US over its hardline positions against North Korea

As the United States and North Korea continue to take hardline positions against each other, the possibility of a grave crisis over North Korean missiles is still on the horizon. Meanwhile, other countries warn over the implications of any escalation in this issue.

Tabnak – As the United States and North Korea continue to take hardline positions against each other, the possibility of a grave crisis over North Korean missiles is still on the horizon. Meanwhile, other countries warn over the implications of any escalation in this issue.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has warned about an escalation of tensions over the North Korean nuclear weapons program after Washington toughened its position on Pyongyang.

"It is sad that this powerful element of demands for further pressure on Pyongyang has once again appeared in the American position," Ryabkov told Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency on Saturday.

"It is high time to stop this race of threats, pressure, blackmail and presentation of preconditions and shift to a real search for a political solution," he added. Ryabkov argued that efforts by both Pyongyang and Washington to set preconditions for nuclear talks involved a "risk of uncontrolled escalation."

However, US Secretary of Defense James Mattis said Friday he does not believe that North Korea's current intercontinental ballistic missiles are capable of hitting the continental US.

North Korea's November ICBM "has not yet shown to be a capable threat against us right now," Mattis said during an off-camera briefing with reporters at the Pentagon on Friday. He added that the United States is still assessing the situation. "We are still examining the forensics, we're still doing the forensics analysis, it takes a while," he said.

On the other hand, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged North Korea to carry out a "sustained cessation" of weapons testing to allow the two countries to hold talks about Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.

"North Korea must earn its way back to the table. The pressure campaign must and will continue until denuclearization is achieved," Tillerson told a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on North Korea's weapons programs. He did not specify how long the lull should last.

Meanwhile, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has warned the missiles being developed by North Korea could hit Britain within six months. Johnson made the comments at a private meeting with Conservative Members of Parliament.

Johnson’s warning echoes those of Richard Barrons, the UK's former commander of Joint Forces Command, who said in November that North Korea would be able to strike Britain with nuclear missiles within 12 to 18 months.

The standoff over North Korea escalated in July when Pyongyang test-fired two intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM). Experts say the entire US mainland is within the range of the missiles, which North Korea says could be equipped with nuclear warheads.

Washington has thousands of troops in the region, partially in South Korea and Japan, and routinely threatens the North with military action to stop its weapons program.