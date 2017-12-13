همايش"نقشه كشى ذهن ( قدرت خلاقيت و نواورى)"باسخنرانى"تونى بوزان"، جمعه ٢٤ آذرماه،تهران      شاخص بورس را پیش بینی کنید و جایزه بگیرید!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۲۵۴بازدید
‍ پ

Palestine's Abbas says U.S. Jerusalem decision 'greatest crime'

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Wednesday, the Trump administration’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was the “greatest crime” and a flagrant violation of international law.
کد خبر: ۷۵۴۹۶۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ آذر ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۳:۱۸ 13 December 2017

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Wednesday, the Trump administration’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was the “greatest crime” and a flagrant violation of international law.

“Jerusalem is and always will be the capital of Palestine,” he told an emergency meeting of Muslim leaders in Turkey. He said the United States was giving away Jerusalem as if it were an American city.

“It crosses all the red lines,” he said.

Abbas said it was unacceptable for the United States to have a role in the Middle East peace process because it was biased in favor of Israel.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوهایی از حواشی زلزله کرمان / ویدیوهای رفتار زشت یک کارگزار ارشد کشور / دندان شکن‌ترین پاسخ‌ها درباره یک عوارض بی‌معنا...

ویدیوهایی از حواشی زلزله کرمان / ویدیوهای رفتار زشت یک کارگزار ارشد کشور / دندان شکن‌ترین پاسخ‌ها درباره یک عوارض بی‌معنا...

کانکس‌ها طبق قانون باید 5 سال پیش برای مواقع ضروری ساخته می‌شد و نشد/ صحبت‌های «امیر تتلو» از پشت پرده...

کانکس‌ها طبق قانون باید 5 سال پیش برای مواقع ضروری ساخته می‌شد و نشد/ صحبت‌های «امیر تتلو» از پشت پرده...

آیت‌الله ممدوحی: در نظام اسلامی زنان سلطنت می‌کنند/انتقاد یک نماینده از فساد چشمگیر در نظام گمرکی

آیت‌الله ممدوحی: در نظام اسلامی زنان سلطنت می‌کنند/انتقاد یک نماینده از فساد چشمگیر در نظام گمرکی

۳۱ نفری که در غارت دو بانک شرکت داشتند/معاون روحانی طرفدار روابط نامشروع است!/ممنوع الخروجی برخی از اعضای...

۳۱ نفری که در غارت دو بانک شرکت داشتند/معاون روحانی طرفدار روابط نامشروع است!/ممنوع الخروجی برخی از اعضای...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

عبور از آسیب‌ها و مشکلات اقتصادی تنها با ورود مردم به اقتصاد ممکن است

افزایش احتمال وقوع برخورد نظامی در شمال سوریه با تهدید مستقیم از سوی آنکارا

سکانس هایی از فیلم عبور از غبار

طرز تهیه سالاد کوینالا

محدودیت های ترافیکی اخر هفته اعلام شد

عبداللهی: برای بازسازی سوریه آمادگی داریم

مهلت ثبت‌نام آزمون ارشد تمدید شد

پیش‌بینی نرخ دلار در سال‌های آتی

موضع اعضای شورا درباره تاکسی های اینترنتی

فدراسیون مرادی بجای اصلاح ضعف،سراغ تحقیر بهداد رفت!

روایت رضایی از جنگ پنهان اقتصادی علیه ایران

هوای تهران امروز ناسالم برای گروه‌های حساس است

سفارش غذا به سبک خاورمیانه

هواي باراني رشت،ميدان شهرداري

شکار پرندگان مهاجر در مازندران و گیلان

وب گردی

چرا هر دقیقه یک ساز می‌زنم؟

هتل هایت خزر

كارخانه ي طلا و جواهر سازي تا ٢٠ درصد زير قيمت بازار

به سرزمین ارباب حلقه‏ ها سفر کنید

چرا دچار کمبود ویتامین E می‌شویم؟

((سیمبیوز 2 )) خودروی 5 سال آینده رنو (+عکس)

تایید اختلاف نجفی و اعضای شورای شهر تهران توسط صدراعظم نوری

حقایقی شگفت انگیز از زبان حیوانات!

ماجرای بی تدبیری های شهرداری کرج در تشدید ترافیک اتوبان تهران - کرج

اکران فیلم عیاری پس از ۱۳ سال

گران‌ترین مرغ جهان

جاده های مرگ جان 4 دختر دانش آموز را گرفت

آشنایی با خواص و مضرات انار

جادوی طلای سیاه؛ چگونه درآمد نفت بازار مسکن را تکان می‌دهد؟

فرصت‌هایی طلایی که در آتش نژاد‌پرستی می‌سوزد

شیجیل، بهترین راه برای خرید اینترنتی شیرینی و آجیل تازه

کارگاه های عمرانی شهر تهران در آستانه تعطیلی!

شهری که اسیر دست سودجویان است

شاخص لگاتوم: رفاه چیست و به چه کشوری مرفه می‌گوییم؟

نقص عمدی می‌گذارند تا آیفون مدل بالاتر بخرید!

عجایب کوه پردیس + عکس
عوارض خروج از کشور 3 تا 6 برابر افزایش یافت!
چه كساني « خروج ممنوع‌» مي‌شوند؟
مجلس دعوت صدا وسیما را لبیک گوید و مجوز مجازات به مجری تلویزیون بدهد!
۳۱ نفری که در غارت دو بانک شرکت داشتند/معاون روحانی طرفدار روابط نامشروع است!/ممنوع الخروجی برخی از اعضای خانواده هاشمی/آخرین باری که شریعتمداری از احمدی نژاد دفاع کرد
اعلام آمادگی تاجزاده برای مناظره با احمدی‌نژاد/ماجرای استمداد طلبی دولت روحانی از رهبری/مقامات اروپایی فقط درخواست ملاقات با فلان زندانی را دارند/وقتی بدهکار بانکی، خود مدیرعامل یک بانک خصوصی است/جاخالی زیباکلام برای پرچم رژیم صهیونیستی!
ابرخودرو لبنانی رونمایی شد
پدری که با خودرو پسرش را زیر گرفت!
طرح از پیش شکست خورده استاندار اصفهان برای احیای زاینده رود از جیب ملی!
داگلاس ۱۰۱ ساله و عروس گلش
چه کسی پشت پرده جانشینی«فاروق الشرع» به جای بشار اسد است؟
ادعای نهادهای اطلاعاتی آمریکا مبنی بر انتقال سه کلاهک هسته‌ای به ایران
برای سوت بلبلی زدن به انگشت نیاز نیست!/ نگفتم احمدی‌نژاد لات است/ طرفدار سرسخت پخش علنی دادگاه ها هستم
دانشجویی که متلک‌ها را روی پیاده‌رو می‌نویسد
چه کسی پایان جنگ تحمیلی را به نمایندگان مجلس یادآور خواهد شد؟!

عوارض خروج از کشور 3 تا 6 برابر افزایش یافت!  (۵۱۷ نظر)

مجلس دعوت صدا وسیما را لبیک گوید و مجوز مجازات به مجری تلویزیون بدهد!  (۲۵۰ نظر)

فرار ۶۰۰ میلیارد تومانی روپوش سفید‌ها از قانون با ترفند‌های ساده!  (۱۹۰ نظر)

برخورد با زائران ایرانی در فرودگاه بغداد، شایسته نام ایران نیست!  (۱۸۳ نظر)

عجایب کوه پردیس + عکس  (۱۸۰ نظر)

ترامپ، قدس را پایتخت رژیم اسرائیل اعلام کرد  (۱۶۳ نظر)

آیا صادق زیباکلام با این همه گاف، نماینده واقعی دانشگاه‌های ایران است؟  (۱۳۰ نظر)

پیام دونالد ترامپ به رهبران عربی: جهان عرب مرده است!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

بودجه دانشگاه های کشور کاهش یافت تا شیب سقوط علمی تندتر شود!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

رئیسی: چند برابر مالیاتمان به زلزله‌زده‌ها کمک کردیم/شرط سرایدار «جنت آباد» برای مناظره با کواکبیان!/اصلاح طلبان مشهد: ما احمدی نژاد را دعوت نکردیم/نمی‌شود کرسی آزاداندیشی برگزار کرد اما اسم نخست وزیر را نیاورد  (۱۱۲ نظر)

افزایش عجیب عوارض خروج از کشور در بودجه ۹۷  (۱۱۲ نظر)

احمدی نژاد همه ما را شرمنده کرد!/راه احمدی نژاد از راه رهبری جداست  (۹۰ نظر)

سونامی طلاق در پایتخت مذهبی ایران/تصویر سعید امامی روی تی شرت/واکنش باهنر به شایعه سکه گرفتن از احمدی نژاد/ روایت محمود صادقی از اختلافاتش با رئیس قوه قضائیه  (۸۸ نظر)

طرح از پیش شکست خورده استاندار اصفهان برای احیای زاینده رود از جیب ملی!  (۸۳ نظر)

خوش حساب‌های مالیاتی جریمه می‌شوند!/ افزایش فشارها بر حقوق‌بگیران + جدول  (۸۱ نظر)