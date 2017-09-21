European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said all
members to the Iranian nuclear agreement agreed to fulfilling the deal,
which she said was "working and delivering for its purpose."
"We all agreed that all parties fulfilling the agreement," Mogherini
told reporters at the UN in New York after chairing a meeting of Foreign
Ministers of China, Russia, the US, France, Germany, Britain and Iran,
Wednesday evening.
"We are sticking to the point that the nuclear agreement is operational and working," she said.
US
President Donald Trump had said before the UN two days ago that the
Iranian nuclear agreement, or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
(JCPOA), was "an embarrassment for the US," while Iranian President
Hassan Rouhani warned Washington about pulling out of the deal.
"This
is not a bilateral agreement, not an agreement that includes six or
seven parties, this is a UN Security Council resolution," therefore
legally binding, she said.
Mogherini described the discussions during
the ministerial meeting as "frank and open," during which there was an
agreement that all sides were implementing the agreement fully.
She
noted that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the
Vienna-based UN nuclear arm, certified Iran's commitment to the
agreement eight times so far.
Asked if the US considered leaving the
agreement, Mogherini said the "international community cannot afford
dismantling an agreement that is working and delivering for its
purposes, which is the nuclear aspect."
This is an agreement, she said, "that prevented a nuclear program and
potentially prevented a military intervention."
The agreement, struck by Iran and the P5+1 group in 2015, downgraded
Iran's nuclear program capabilities in return of the lifting of economic
sanctions.