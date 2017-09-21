European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said all members to the Iranian nuclear agreement agreed to fulfilling the deal, which she said was "working and delivering for its purpose."

"We all agreed that all parties fulfilling the agreement," Mogherini told reporters at the UN in New York after chairing a meeting of Foreign Ministers of China, Russia, the US, France, Germany, Britain and Iran, Wednesday evening.



"We are sticking to the point that the nuclear agreement is operational and working," she said.



US President Donald Trump had said before the UN two days ago that the Iranian nuclear agreement, or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was "an embarrassment for the US," while Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned Washington about pulling out of the deal.



"This is not a bilateral agreement, not an agreement that includes six or seven parties, this is a UN Security Council resolution," therefore legally binding, she said.



Mogherini described the discussions during the ministerial meeting as "frank and open," during which there was an agreement that all sides were implementing the agreement fully.



She noted that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Vienna-based UN nuclear arm, certified Iran's commitment to the agreement eight times so far.



Asked if the US considered leaving the agreement, Mogherini said the "international community cannot afford dismantling an agreement that is working and delivering for its purposes, which is the nuclear aspect." This is an agreement, she said, "that prevented a nuclear program and potentially prevented a military intervention."

The agreement, struck by Iran and the P5+1 group in 2015, downgraded Iran's nuclear program capabilities in return of the lifting of economic sanctions.