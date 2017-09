Billboards featuring Melania Trump for an English speaking school marketing campaign in Croatia have been taken down after the First Lady's lawyer threatened to take legal action, according to the Associated Press.

The billboard picturing Melania Trump about to make a speech in front of the American flag was accompanied with the phrase, "Just imagine how far you can go with a little bit of English".

It was part of a marketing campaign by private English language school Americki Institut, which tried to persuade Croats to learn English by reminding them of the Slovenian-born US first lady's personal experience.

But Mrs Trump did not accept what was apparently meant to be a joke.