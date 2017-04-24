Trump Has Lowest Rating in First 100 Days Than Any US President Since 1945

Sputnik — Trump appears to be the only US president to have earned a net negative public opinion of him out of all post-WWII administrations, with 53 percent disapproving and 42 percent approving of his performance since he came into office in January, a poll conducted for ABC News and the Washington Post showed on Sunday.

By comparison, Trump's predecessor Barack Obama had an approval margin of 69 to 26 percent, while the second most disliked president, Bill Clinton, still had a net positive result with a margin of 59 to 39 percent, according to the poll.

The poll, however, found that the president has maintained a loyal supporter base with over 95 percent of those who backed him in November's elections still willing to cast their vote again for Trump.

In terms of separate policy issues, Trump's efforts to prevent job outsourcing have proven to have the most support, with over 70 percent approving of his pressure on companies to keep jobs in the country. Other issues, such as fiscal policies and the presence of several family members in the White House, were much less popular.

Over half respondents, however, admitted to Trump being a strong leader and approved of his strike in Syria earlier in April. The public was also broadly supportive of Trump's handing of the recent North Korea escalation.

Trump has already taken to Twitter to accuse the media and "fake news" for his low ratings.

Earlier in April, polls indicated the public was split in half when asked about Trump's performance. This indicated a rebound from near-40 percent lows seen in March but remained below the almost 60 percent seen at the onset of his presidency.