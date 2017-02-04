Qatar airline allowing Muslims to travel to US

Qatar Airways has issued an advisory to passengers saying citizens of the seven Muslim-majority countries previously barred from entry who hold a valid U.S. visa or green card will be allowed to travel to the U.S.

The airline cited a directive by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.





Government-backed Qatar Airways is one of a handful of Mideast airlines operating direct daily flights to multiple American cities. Like other Gulf carriers, many of its customers are transit passengers whose journeys originated elsewhere.





Its U.S. destinations from its Doha hub include New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and Washington.







