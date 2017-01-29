جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      طراحی سایت      
Tourist boat carrying 31 people missing in Malaysia

A search operation in Malaysia is underway for a catamaran carrying 31 people, including 28 Chinese tourists, after it went missing on Saturday, Malaysian state news agency Bernama reports.
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۲:۲۱ 29 January 2017
CNN - The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said the catamaran left the eastern Sabah state on Saturday and was headed to an island popular with tourists. A police report was lodged 13 hours later that said the vessel was missing.
    The incident occurred during Chinese New Year celebrations.
    "The consulate immediately learned of the situation and expressed their major concern to the state government, asking them to immediately organize a search and rescue mission," according to a statement from the Chinese consulate in Kota Kinabalu.
    "The Consulate General has asked the state government to beef up search and rescue efforts, pay close attention to the relevant circumstances and spare no effort to push forward search and rescue efforts."
    The MMEA led the search and rescue operation and was assisted by the Royal Malaysian Navy and the Marine Operations Force, the report says.

    ویدیوی حواشی تصمیم ترامپ برای فروشنده و اصغر فرهادی / هر ده دقیقه یک کودک کنار گوشمان کشته می شود

    رکوردی که همچنان در دستان زنان ایرانی است!/ مخالفت با کنسرت مهمتر است یا برخورد با فساد اقتصادی؟/ بازار سر...

    کنایه روحانی به تصمیم جنجالی ترامپ/آمادگی تهران مقابل زلزله کمتر از 10درصد است

    درخواست علنی یک آیت‌الله برای رفع حصر/ کی‌روش در تهران است؟/ ابهام در وضعیت حضور فرهادی در اسکار/ اخ...

