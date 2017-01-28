President Trump and Mexican president speak by phone

Amid one of the worst crises in U.S.-Mexico relations in years, President Trump and President Enrique Peña Nieto sought to ratchet down the tension, speaking for an hour over the phone Friday morning and agreeing, at least according to the Mexican side, not to discuss publicly the funding of a border wall that Trump has vowed to build.

Even with that slight rapprochement, the threats that Mexicans see to their economy from Trump’s proposals remain unchanged. The potential disruption of cross-border free trade, even more than the wall, has upended the normal order in Mexico.





The reclusive billionaire Carlos Slim, who rarely addresses the media, held a news conference for more than an hour to discuss the "civilizational changes” underway and to warn that a proposal to impose punitive tariffs or a tax on Mexican goods would come back to bite American consumers and make the U.S. economy less competitive.





"The best wall is investment, which generates employment in Mexico,” Slim said. "Mexico is the best partner the U.S. has and also the most complementary.”





Peña Nieto on Thursday called off a scheduled visit to Washington amid a dispute over who would pay for Trump’s border wall. Trump has insisted that Mexico will pay, but Mexico has refused. The makeup call on Friday was described by Trump as "very friendly,” but he also suggested that it was a prelude to tough negotiations over what he described as an unfair trade relationship.



