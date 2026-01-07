Iran executes convict for spying for Israel’s Mossad

Iran carried out the execution of Ali Ardastani, convicted of espionage in favor of Israel’s spy agency Mossad, after his death sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court and completed through the full legal process.

According to official sources, the death sentence of Ali Ardastani, son of Ahmad, was carried out at dawn on Wednesday, following final approval by Iran’s Supreme Court.

Ardastani had been convicted of spying for the Israeli spy and security service Mossad and transferring sensitive and classified information of the country to the Zionists.

Based on the case file, the convict was recruited by Mossad through cyberspace and carried out assigned missions in exchange for specified payments and false promises.

Judicial documents, supporting evidence, and explicit confessions show that Ardastani, acting under the direction of Mossad officers, provided images of specific locations and information on targeted individuals to the service. After completing each mission, he received payments in the form of cryptocurrency, IRIB reported.

The case further indicates that Ardastani met in person with an identified Mossad-linked individual inside Iran at various locations, handing over collected information, photos, and videos before receiving new assignments.

During multiple stages of judicial proceedings, Ardastani acknowledged that he was fully aware of his direct communication with Mossad officers and knowingly transferred valuable information to what authorities described as the enemy.