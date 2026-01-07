home » international
Foreign pressure aims to halt Iran’s progress

TABNAK, Jan. 07 - President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned foreign pressures on Iran, saying hostile powers seek to impede the country’s development while falsely claiming to act in support of the Iranian people.
Addressing a public gathering in Tehran on Tuesday, Pezeshkian said Iran’s adversaries impose sanctions and economic restrictions based on the mistaken belief that internal conditions have weakened the country and slowed its progress.

He criticized the double standards, noting that those responsible for widespread crimes and mass killings now present themselves as defenders of human rights.

Referring to the humanitarian crises in Gaza, Lebanon, and Palestine, the president pointed to clear and ongoing violations of human rights, stressing that women, children, the elderly, and other civilians are being indiscriminately targeted while the perpetrators continue to invoke human rights rhetoric, Tasnim reported.

Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran’s real strength and wealth lie in its people, adding that all state institutions—including the government, parliament, councils, and other bodies—must remain closely connected to the public.

“My only demand is that Iran stand with dignity and that its people live honorably,” he said, pledging to make every effort within the framework of the Leader’s policies to achieve that goal.

He also underscored the importance of dialogue and free expression, recalling Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei’s call for open forums and discussions at universities.

Students, the president said, are a national asset, and the people remain the country’s greatest capital.

Pezeshkian added that his administration is committed to listening to public concerns, addressing citizens’ problems, and ensuring transparency, urging the media and oversight institutions to closely monitor the performance of officials.

