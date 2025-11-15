Anti-Iran resolution to affect Tehran-IAEA Coop.

TABNAK, Nov. 15 - Iran’s Permanent Mission in Vienna warned that passing an anti-Iran resolution at next week’s IAEA Board of Governors meeting would be a “major mistake” and a new attempt by Western states to politicize the agency.

"The United States and the E3 intend to table a resolution against Iran at next week’s meeting of the IAEA BoG. This action, another major mistake after so-called snapback, constitutes yet a new deliberate attempt to politicize the Board," Iran’s Permanent Mission in Vienna wrote on X.

"These confrontational tactics are misguided and will yield no advantage whatsoever to them. Should this draft resolution be adopted, it will unavoidably and adversely affect the positive course of cooperation between Iran and the IAEA," it warned.

France, Britain, and Germany are preparing a new resolution against Iran to be submitted to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors next week, sources have told local Iranian media.

The IAEA Board of Governors will convene its regular November meeting at the Agency's headquarters starting on Wednesday in Vienna.

The correspondent of the Tehran-based Press TV based in Vienna confirmed on Friday, citing diplomatic sources, that the E3 was set to introduce a new anti-Iran resolution. The move follows IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s November 12 report on Iran’s nuclear program, which focused on uranium stockpile estimates.

He, however, noted that the draft resolution has not been delivered to the IAEA so far and is currently being discussed in the three European countries’ capitals.

He added that it is yet unclear if the United States will co-sponsor the resolution.