home » international
55Hits
=

Deputy of IRGC says Iran not to limit missiles range

TABNAK, Nov. 13 - Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) emphasized that the IRGC’s defense capabilities remain advanced and will continue to grow.
News ID: 6924
Publish Date: 13 November 2025
Deputy of IRGC says Iran not to limit missiles range

Speaking on the sidelines of a ceremony commemorating IRGC Aerospace Force martyrs, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Ali Fadavi dismissed enemy assertions about restricting Iran’s ballistic missile range as “non-expert opinions” lacking technical understanding.

He noted that the missile range framework followed by Iran was defined by the late Imam Khomeini and stressed that it has nothing to do with any limitations in the IRGC’s capabilities.

“The IRGC is a dynamic and advanced organization that persists firmly on its path of progress,” Fadavi asserted.

He also praised the efforts of Martyr Hassan Tehrani-Moghaddam and other aerospace martyrs who contributed to advancing Iran’s missile industry, stating, “When God sees that we fulfill our duties, He grants us victory.”, according to Mehr.

Earlier this week, Ali Larijani, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, stressed that the country's missile program is none of the West’s business and bringing up such issues reveals the hegemonic policy of the US and certain European countries.

Tags
Brigadier General Ali Fadavi IRGC missile power range
Back To Top
Your Comment
Iran, Qatar FMs discuss regional issues, bilateral ties
Deputy of IRGC says Iran not to limit missiles range
Iran Pezeshkian’s message delivered to Saudi Crown Prince
'Force' only language Israel understands: Senior MP
Iranian, Russian FMs hold phone call ahead of BoG meeting
President Pezeshkian vows to resolve energy crisis
US sends messages but Iran not to compromise on its national security
Era of US hegemony has come to an end: Velayati
Iran to launch 3 homegrown satellites in winter
Iran, China cooperate in production of inverters needed in renewable energies
Minister says Iran boosts defense production post-war
No choice for West but to accept our nuclear program: Iran FM
Iranian missiles range none of West's business: Top security official
Pakistan envoy says Joining of any states to Saudi-Pakistan defense agree. can be discussed
Forgotten ancient victory revived in heart of Tehran