Iran condemns US nuclear weapons testing resumption as a global threat

TABNAK, Oct. 31 - Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has issued a warning in response to Washington's announcement to resume nuclear weapons testing, calling it a regressive and irresponsible move.
Publish Date: 31 October 2025
In a post on his X account posted on Thursday, Araghchi slammed Washington for rebranding its “Department of Defense” to the “Department of War” and denounced the US as a “nuclear-armed bully.”

“The same bully has been demonizing Iran's peaceful nuclear program and threatening further strikes on our safeguarded nuclear facilities, all in blatant violation of international law,” the Iranian foreign minister said.

He condemned the US for its longstanding criticism of Iran's peaceful nuclear program while simultaneously resuming its own atomic weapons tests, actions he claims violate international law.

“Make no mistake: The US is the World’s Most Dangerous Proliferation Risk,” Araghchi said, arguing that the resumption of nuclear tests poses a serious threat to international peace and security.

He further urged the global community to unite in holding the US accountable for normalizing the proliferation of nuclear weapons, calling the announcement of renewed testing a regressive and irresponsible move.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday boasted that Washington's nuclear arsenal is the largest in the world, and attributed this status to updates and renovations made during his administration.

Trump acknowledged the destructive power of nuclear weapons and expressed reluctance about the need for testing, stating, “I HATED to do it, but had no choice!”

He elaborated that due to the nuclear developments in other countries, he had directed the newly named so-called Department of War to initiate nuclear tests, asserting that this process would begin immediately.

