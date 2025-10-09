Direct role of German troops in Israel's ‘dirty work’ revealed

In June, Germany was one of the few countries to back Israeli strikes on Iran’s civilian, nuclear, and military sites, and arguably the most vocal among them. The German Chancellor angered both Iranians and Germans during the conflict when he defended Israel’s aggression, stating that it was doing "dirty work" for Western states.

Accordinf to Tehran Times, Friedrich Merz also stated that he had been notified of the illegal attacks in advance, adding that not attacking Iranians was not an "option" for Israelis, who, he claimed, had the right to "defend themselves." Israel carried out the attacks, killing over 1000 Iranians in the process, claiming they were intended to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

However, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had found no evidence that Iran was moving toward nuclear weapons—a fact most recently reiterated by the UN nuclear watchdog’s Director-General, Rafael Grossi, last week. Israel's decision to launch an all-out war against Iran brought the region to the brink of a conflagration that, had it not been contained, would have had long-lasting reverberations not only for West Asia but also for the Western world, a fact Germany was fully aware of when it backed the action.

New information obtained by the Tehran Times reveals that Germany’s support for Israel during the 12-day war extended beyond political and diplomatic statements. Berlin, in fact, played an active role in helping Israel achieve its war goals by deploying troops to the occupied territories.

A member of the Israeli army with knowledge of the matter has told Iranian intelligence that a group of German military forces was stationed in Israel at the request of the regime during the 12-day war. They participated in military operations, under an agreement that required Israel to keep Germany’s involvement a secret. The agreement was made in confidentiality between German and Israeli commanders, but it has been obtained by Iranians.

Germany’s aid to Israel marks the second time it has joined an aggressor against Iran. Berlin also supplied Iraqi Dictator Saddam Hussein with chemical weapons, which he used during his invasion of Iran in the 1980s.

The Tehran Times understands that German troops were financially compensated for their service to Israel but chose to leave the occupied territories immediately after the war ended despite their initial promises. As the conflict escalated and Iran targeted several military and sensitive sites, the Israelis discovered that the German forces were reluctant to continue their involvement.

According to a leaked Israeli assessment, the German forces’ departure unnerved the regime. Zionists were, however, content with how France participated in the war on Israel’s behalf.

It remains unclear whether the German parliament approved the deployment. The German government is constitutionally prohibited from sending troops to a foreign war on its own initiative and is legally required to seek a majority vote in the Bundestag first. This system was deliberately established after World War II to prevent the executive branch from unilaterally initiating war.

The Tehran Times has been informed that details regarding the names of the German personnel involved, the nature of the collaboration, and supporting documentation have been made available to Iran.

The revelation comes as Israel grapples with what Hebrew media calls a "spy crisis." According to a report by Israel's Internal Security Agency (SHINBET), espionage cases in Israel increased by approximately 400 percent in 2024. That figure is expected to have risen further in the first half of 2025. Several Israelis have been arrested on espionage charges in recent months, with the regime linking almost all of them to Iran. Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib has stated that a large number of Israelis collaborate with Iran either for money or out of hatred towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.