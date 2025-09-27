home » international
Netanyahu repeats fascist rhetoric to empty seats

TABNAK, Sep. 27 - The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that today, in the UN General Assembly, while Netanyahu, a war criminal wanted by the International Criminal Court, repeated his fascist rhetoric in front of almost empty seats, these were images of innocent Iranian children representing the "nation of Iran."
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that today, in the UN General Assembly, while Netanyahu, a war criminal wanted by the International Criminal Court, repeated his fascist rhetoric in front of almost empty seats, these were images of innocent Iranian children representing the nation of Iran.

Baghaei wrote in a post on his X account that they were the witnesses who exposed to the world the true face of a criminal who brazenly boasts of his crimes.

According to IRNA, in another part of the message, he stated that really, how is it possible for a wanted war criminal to stand on the world's most prestigious podium, stare into the eyes of the international community, and carry out his campaign of spreading lies and deception to justify genocide, aggression, and war-mongering?

Earlier on Friday, As Benjamin Netanyahu's speech began, dozens of representatives from different countries left the UN building, and this action was greeted by protesters outside the building.

