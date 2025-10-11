home » international
Decision to close Strait of Hormuz rests with Iranian top authorities says IRGC Navy commander

TABNAK, Oct. 11 - Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, Commander of the IRGC Navy, said that the decision to open or close the Strait of Hormuz rests with Iran’s top authorities.
Publish Date: 11 October 2025

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri emphasized the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, calling it “the world’s energy artery,” and stated that Iran has always ensured its security and kept it open. “However,” he questioned, “is it logical that the world benefits from this strait while Iran does not?”

The IRGC Navy chief warned about the environmental risks posed by nuclear-powered ships in the Persian Gulf, recalling a past incident between a Japanese vessel and a US submarine that caused oil leakage and ecological damage.

He criticized the presence of foreign military forces in the region, saying they create enmity to justify their continued presence.

“Iran has not attacked any country in the past 300 years,” he said, adding that the country does do not seek hostility, but we will firmly defend our national interests.”

Rear Admiral Tangsiri reiterated that the final decision on closing or keeping the Strait of Hormuz open lies with senior Iranian officials and depends on the level of external pressure on Iran’s oil exports.

Highlighting Iran’s defense achievements, Tangsiri said the country has reached full military self-sufficiency. “Today, we are proud to be among the nations capable of exporting missiles, drones, and naval vessels,” he concluded, according to Mehr. 

