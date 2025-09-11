home » international
Top Iranian general says Tehran supports Qatar against Israel

TABNAK, Sep. 11 - Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces voiced Iran's support for the Qatari people and government against the enemies, especially the criminal Zionist regime.
Publish Date: 11 September 2025
Following the Zionist regime's terrorist attack on Doha, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi held talks with Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs of Qatar.

This attack is strongly condemned by the officials and authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mousavi said, adding, "The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will never hesitate to support the Qatari brothers because the relations between the two countries and the two nations have always been based on brotherhood and we will not leave the Qatari nation alone against the enemies, especially the criminal Zionist regime, which is the main cause of tension and instability in the region."

"The unwavering support of the West, especially the United States, for the occupation, suppression and killing of the innocent Palestinian people by the Zionist regime and its aggression against other countries in the region is the main factor in Israel's boldness and encouragement of aggression," he added.

"The invasion of Qatar would not have happened without the coordination and green light of the United States," General Mousavi said, adding that this criminal regime can not continue its shameful life without the direct and indirect support of the West.

General Mousavi also voiced the readiness of Iran's armed forces to cooperate at any level and said, "The government, nation and armed forces of Qatar should know that the Islamic Republic of Iran and our armed forces will stand by them to the end."

Saoud bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani also described the Israeli attack as a dagger that was cowardly inflicted on Qatar by the regime.

"The Israeli regime does not adhere to any rules and principles and this attack was actually a violation of all red lines and a violation of all international and diplomatic principles," he said, Mehr reported.

Appreciating the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, "We hope to be able to hold meetings to discuss these issues in the near future and find practical solutions against such actions jointly."

