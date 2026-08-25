Iran reportedly conveys its positions on Hormuz Strait to Pakistan

TABNAK, Aug. 25 – An Iranian informed official says that Tehran has clearly conveyed its positions and conditions regarding the Strait of Hormuz to Pakistani visiting official.

Iran has clearly conveyed its positions and conditions regarding the Strait of Hormuz to Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, including the US return to the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, an informed source said.

The source, who is close to the Iranian negotiating team, told, “Contrary to what some media outlets have reported, Field Marshal Asim Munir, the Pakistani Army Chief who traveled to Iran yesterday, was not carrying a threat or a similar message from the United States. Rather, he was seeking to open up the negotiating space and aimed to convey Iran’s conditions and positions to the American side.”

“During the meetings held with Mr. Munir, Iran’s positions were clearly communicated to the Pakistani side,” the source added, according to Tasnim.

“The US’ return to the Islamabad memorandum of understanding and implementation of its provisions, including Clause 5 concerning the Iranian arrangements regarding the Strait of Hormuz, are among Iran’s conditions,” the informed source stated, adding that this matter was conveyed to the Pakistani side, which is seeking to communicate these conditions to the American side.