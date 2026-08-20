TABNAK, Aug. 20 –The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps warned that any new war against Iran would be confronted with the use of more advanced and destructive weapons than those used previously.

Iran to use destructive weapons against enemy in any new war

IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi said Iran is continuously advancing its military capabilities, developing weapons with greater precision, destructive power and technological sophistication.

He stressed that if another war breaks out, Iran’s weaponry “will certainly be different from the past,” saying the changes could involve warhead generations, strike accuracy, missile range or other capabilities.

General Mohebbi added that Iran has never stopped developing its weapons and that “any possibility can be envisioned” regarding future advancements.

Turning to Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement and its confrontation with Saudi Arabia, the general argued that Riyadh would be unable to contain the Yemeni group.

He noted that despite more than two years of war in Gaza, the Zionist regime has failed to inflict serious damage on Hamas, and argued that Saudi Arabia, whose military capabilities are weaker than those of the Israeli regime, could not be expected to defeat Ansarullah.

Nations naturally seek to defend their existence and capabilities, he stated, adding that Saudi Arabia would not be able to contain Yemen or remain immune from Yemeni attacks.

He pointed to recent developments, saying the more Saudi Arabia attacks, “the more it is hit back.”

General Mohebbi added that Ansarullah’s capabilities have continued to grow over the years and that the Yemeni resistance is “continuing its path of advancement with strength.”